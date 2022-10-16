Watch: Pirates closer Bednar slams beer bong with fans at Steelers tailgate

All-star Pittsburgh Pirates closer, David Bednar, attended pre-game festivities on Sunday before the Steelers 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bednar, a Pittsburgh native, came out to show his support for his Pittsburgh Steelers and had fun with fans while doing so.

He partook in what SteelHere podcast host, Kevin Adams, coined the Kenny bong. A beer bong named after the up and coming Steelers rookie quarterback.

Raised in Mars, Pennsylvania, Bednar was traded to his hometown team in January of 2021 and has made the most of his time here.

He’s played his heart out since coming to the city of Pittsburgh posting a 2.40 ERA over his first two seasons with the team, earning him a stop on the all-star team this past season being the lone Pirate to attend.

Beer, Pittsburgh, and Bednar continue to be a theme for the closer as he also was the recipient of a big 30-pack of IC Light from manager Derek Shelton for his all-star nod.

Bednar is also set to represent team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March.