Read full article on original website
Related
Bills’ Stefon Diggs does NOT want Gabe Davis dating his sister for this reason
Four years ago, Stefon Diggs found himself being targeted by teammates on the Minnesota Vikings as the player they would not want dating their sister. Dalvin Cook, Laquon Treadwell, Adam Thielen and Brian Robison all named Diggs, with almost no hesitation, when asked in a video segment shared by the Vikings’ official media account.
NY Jets offense makes huge change in win over Packers
At last, the New York Jets turned back the clock and ran their offense around 12 personnel. When the New York Jets paid a combined $25 million in guaranteed money to sign free-agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, it seemed like they had a clear plan: to run an offense that was predicated upon heavy usage of 12 personnel packages (1 RB, 2 TE).
Another Big-Name Receiver Flames Out
Josh Gordon was released from the practice squad and joins the likes of Randy Moss, Andre Johnson and others who had unproductive stints in Tennessee.
Bears Fans Mock Packers on Twitter for Loss to New York Jets
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the...
FOX Sports
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his old perennial-Pro-Bowler self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
FOX Sports
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
FOX Sports
Chiefs see defenses vary from norm in preparing for them
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time during Patrick Mahomes' career when opponents dared him to beat them with man coverage, and when the Chiefs quarterback proved he could do it, they began running deep shell coverages to protect against the long ball. Mahomes solved that riddle...
FOX Sports
Cardinals face Saints, try to snap 8-game home losing streak
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are two teams stuck in the early season doldrums, struggling with injuries and inconsistent play. It's too early to throw out the ‘must-win’ label for Thursday night's matchup. But it's also too late to pretend everything...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities
Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
FOX Sports
Can the Philadelphia Eagles finish the regular season undefeated?
It’s probably too early to talk about the odds of the Philadelphia Eagles going unbeaten in the regular season. Or is it?. Let’s first talk about the next game where the Eagles are underdogs. Then we’ll talk about that whole perfect season thing. Sound good?. As Philly...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
FOX Sports
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State
The 4-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers are traveling to Happy Valley this Saturday to take on the 5-1 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Gophers started the year 4-0 but have fallen short in their last two games to Purdue and Illinois. In both of those losses, the offense struggled mightily, scoring a combined 24 points. That isn't going to cut it and this week won't be any easier.
FOX Sports
Giants, Patriots break into Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
Week 6 delivered another dose of excitement and upheaval in the NFL, and Colin Cowherd's rankings are constantly shifting because of it. Here is Colin's "Herd Hierarchy" ahead of Week 6, with insights from FOX Bet. 10. New York Giants (Last week: unranked) Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Giants...
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Game 1 pits fresh Houston team against active, traveled New York squad
Houston's fourth postseason meeting with the Yankees starts tonight. Check back with this story throughout Game 1.
FOX Sports
Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams
This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.
Chicago Bulls And Miami Heat's Starting Lineups
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday’s game.
Comments / 0