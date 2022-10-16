ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jets X-Factor

NY Jets offense makes huge change in win over Packers

At last, the New York Jets turned back the clock and ran their offense around 12 personnel. When the New York Jets paid a combined $25 million in guaranteed money to sign free-agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, it seemed like they had a clear plan: to run an offense that was predicated upon heavy usage of 12 personnel packages (1 RB, 2 TE).
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his old perennial-Pro-Bowler self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Chiefs see defenses vary from norm in preparing for them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time during Patrick Mahomes' career when opponents dared him to beat them with man coverage, and when the Chiefs quarterback proved he could do it, they began running deep shell coverages to protect against the long ball. Mahomes solved that riddle...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals face Saints, try to snap 8-game home losing streak

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are two teams stuck in the early season doldrums, struggling with injuries and inconsistent play. It's too early to throw out the ‘must-win’ label for Thursday night's matchup. But it's also too late to pretend everything...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities

Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State

The 4-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers are traveling to Happy Valley this Saturday to take on the 5-1 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Gophers started the year 4-0 but have fallen short in their last two games to Purdue and Illinois. In both of those losses, the offense struggled mightily, scoring a combined 24 points. That isn't going to cut it and this week won't be any easier.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Giants, Patriots break into Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

Week 6 delivered another dose of excitement and upheaval in the NFL, and Colin Cowherd's rankings are constantly shifting because of it. Here is Colin's "Herd Hierarchy" ahead of Week 6, with insights from FOX Bet. 10. New York Giants (Last week: unranked) Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Giants...
FOX Sports

Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams

This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.
TENNESSEE STATE

