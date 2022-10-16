ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars' Travis Etienne on Career-Long Run vs. Colts: 'I Have to Score That'

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9sIN_0ibWIMUI00

The first-round pick is still looking for his first career touchdown after a big day against the Colts.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Travis Etienne is close. But close doesn't count for much in football, the ultimate game of inches, and nobody knows this more than Etienne after Sunday's game vs. the Colts.

Etienne has provided big plays each week in 2022, but the former first-round pick and Clemson star has been held out of the end-zone in each game thus far. This continued in Week 6 as Etienne exploded for a career-long 48-yard run on his second run of the game and only the third offensive play of the day for the Jaguars, only for Etienne to get caught from behind by rookie safety Rodney Thomas.

"Damn #DUUUVAL I have to score that! Only getting better! Need y'all to show up in the bank next Sunday!" Etienne said in a since-deleted tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDCfP_0ibWIMUI00

Despite Etienne taking the carry all the way to the Colts' 27-yard line, the Jaguars were unable to take advantage of the best run of his career. After Etienne carried it for one yard on the next play, Trevor Lawrence thew an incompletion to Evan Engram on second-down and was then sacked for a loss of 15 yards on third-down, knocking them out of field goal range and forcing a punt.

Etienne had his second consecutive 100-yard from scrimmage day on Sunday, rushing for a career-high 86 yards on 10 carries and catching two passes for 22 yards. He has been arguably the offense's best player overall the last two weeks, meaning the touchdowns are going to come in time.

"We know his skillset is certainly that way. He’s kind of the guy that when you get the ball out in space, everybody kind of stands up for a second to see what’s about to happen because we know he’s got that ability," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.

"I think it’s one of those things, I think it’ll happen for him at some point where he really gets a big explosive. Obviously, a couple the other day where he was able to get on the edge and get the ball out in space. You see his work every single day prepares him for these opportunities and then he just keeps performing better and better and as a unit, that’s what we want to do as well.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

CBS college football analyst slams Nick Saban’s playcalling

Following Alabama’s loss on Saturday night to , many college football followers have questioned the playcalling of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, especially in the closing seconds of regulation. With the game tied 49-49, the Crimson Tide were driving for the game-winning score in Tennessee territory. Rather than run...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum, ESPN’s Matt Barrie highlight possibility of an all-SEC Playoff

Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie pondered a College Football Playoff scenario that would not make B1G country very happy. An all-SEC playoff was what two talked about. The all-SEC playoff would include Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss. Tennessee and Alabama would need to win their remaining regular season games. The Volunteers one loss would come from Alabama in the SEC Championship game in that scenario.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors

This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

SEC basketball: KenPom reveals rankings for all 14 teams

Thanks to a heightened commitment to men's basketball at almost every school, the SEC has posted steady improvement more or less across the board over the past five-plus years on the hardwood. That improvement should show up more than ever during the 2022-23 college basketball season, as the SEC could make a push for the title as the top league in the nation for the first time in recent memory.
GEORGIA STATE
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
889
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy