Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Larsa Pippen addresses rumors about dating Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus appear to be more than just friends, but apparently they are not an exclusive item. Pippen and Jordan were spotted out at a restaurant together last month, which is when speculation initially began building that the two are dating. They were seen out in public together again a few weeks later and said to be “very cuddled up.”
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
Stephen Curry spoke about his dating life as a youngster and how he dealt with his old-school parents.
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
The Lakers could create a dominant superteam by adding Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested
According to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ, Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested.
Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"
TMac had a matter-of-fact reaction when talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record.
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style
Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
