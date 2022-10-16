ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen addresses rumors about dating Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus appear to be more than just friends, but apparently they are not an exclusive item. Pippen and Jordan were spotted out at a restaurant together last month, which is when speculation initially began building that the two are dating. They were seen out in public together again a few weeks later and said to be “very cuddled up.”
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
