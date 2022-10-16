ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding

Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick on Patriots 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry: ‘Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out’

When the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick. N’Keal Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. After struggling to find any traction over three seasons in New England, the 2019 first-rounder was dealt to Chicago this July for a seventh-round pick. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.
MassLive.com

Jerod Mayo explains why some players struggle after leaving Patriots

It’s a common tale: A player rises to prominence with the New England Patriots, earns himself a big payday and doesn’t find the same success elsewhere in the league. We’ve seen it in recent years with guys like Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins again, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins perhaps a third time.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Kyle Dugger on mission to become NFL’s most physical safety: ‘He’s our playmaker’

Kyle Dugger is on a quest to become one of the NFL’s most physical safeties, if not the one atop the list. Whether blowing up running backs while blitzing, knocking receivers off their routes, or just straight up smoking ballcarriers, Dugger wants to impose his will. The third-year Patriots safety did all that in Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns, and said he wants to be known for bringing that physicality.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick trusts Mac Jones’ honesty in assessing his own health

Anyone who got up Wednesday morning hoping this would be the day that Bill Belichick offered clarity about the Patriots’ quarterback situation started their day disappointed. New England hosts the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football leaving an extra day for speculating whether Mac Jones will be healthy enough...
MassLive.com

Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
DETROIT, MI
MassLive.com

How Blake Griffin plans to keep respect of Celtics fans after warm welcome in debut

BOSTON — It was a raucous atmosphere at TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Celtics opened up their season against a division rival in the 76ers. Despite a highly entertaining matchup filled with intensity and several highlight sequences, one of the biggest cheers from the Garden crowd came late in the first quarter when Blake Griffin made his debut as a member of the Celtics on the parquet.
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
