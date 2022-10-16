Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding
Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Bill Belichick on Patriots 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry: ‘Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out’
When the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick. N’Keal Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. After struggling to find any traction over three seasons in New England, the 2019 first-rounder was dealt to Chicago this July for a seventh-round pick. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.
Jerod Mayo explains why some players struggle after leaving Patriots
It’s a common tale: A player rises to prominence with the New England Patriots, earns himself a big payday and doesn’t find the same success elsewhere in the league. We’ve seen it in recent years with guys like Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins again, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins perhaps a third time.
Patriots getting calls on Kendrick Bourne before NFL trade deadline (report)
Kendrick Bourne appears to be out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse, but that hasn’t stopped teams from reaching out to the Patriots to check on his availability with the trade deadline approaching. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s been interest but the Patriots aren’t yet inclined to act. He...
Where Patriots sit in AFC East, wild card playoff picture after Week 6
There’s obviously a lot of football - 11 games to be exact - before any of this really matters, but with back-to-back wins the Patriots aren’t yet back in playoff position, but they’re fully back in the postseason picture. At 3-3, they’re currently the No. 10 seed...
Patriots sign special teamer from Ravens to replace injured Cody Davis
The New England Patriots have made move to try and replace one of their key special teamers. The Patriots have signed rookie receiver Raleigh Webb off of the Ravens practice squad and already has a spot in the Gillette Stadium locker room. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger on mission to become NFL’s most physical safety: ‘He’s our playmaker’
Kyle Dugger is on a quest to become one of the NFL’s most physical safeties, if not the one atop the list. Whether blowing up running backs while blitzing, knocking receivers off their routes, or just straight up smoking ballcarriers, Dugger wants to impose his will. The third-year Patriots safety did all that in Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns, and said he wants to be known for bringing that physicality.
Bucs OL on being target of Tom Brady sideline rant: ‘I love that from him’
On Sunday, Tom Brady screaming at his offensive linemen on the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (You can check out the clip here.) On Wednesday, one of the linemen who was on the receiving end of the expletive-filled verbal explosion said that he was all for his quarterback showing that sort of fire.
Bill Belichick trusts Mac Jones’ honesty in assessing his own health
Anyone who got up Wednesday morning hoping this would be the day that Bill Belichick offered clarity about the Patriots’ quarterback situation started their day disappointed. New England hosts the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football leaving an extra day for speculating whether Mac Jones will be healthy enough...
Julian Edelman has horror stories of Patriots negotiations: ‘Like pulling teeth’
Julian Edelman was the ultimate story of an unheralded player rising to prominence with the New England Patriots. On the field, it was a feel-good story of a player spending his entire career with one organization. But when it came to the business aspect, it wasn’t easy. During the most...
Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
Former Patriots WR gives out celebration dip after beating Tom Brady’s Bucs
It was a celebration in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after the team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. Apparently, part of the celebration involved Gunner Olszewski giving a teammate chewing tobacco for the first time. It was part of an eventful weekend for former New...
Mac Jones still Patriots’ guy, Bailey ‘Zappe Fever’ causing hallucinations | Chris Mason
With “Zappe Fever” spreading across New England, hallucinations appear to be a prominent symptom. Mac Jones is still The Guy whenever he’s healthy enough to return. The recency bias surrounding the Patriots quarterback situation is getting out of control. Let’s get this out of the way: Bailey...
Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe might never have reached NFL if not for pandemic
FOXBOROUGH — Bailey Zappe doesn’t know if he’s starting for the Patriots when they host the Bears on Monday Night Football this week. Bill Belichick declined to give an update on whether Mac Jones might be ready to return this week. But the fact that starting again is even a possibility remains a little hard-to-believe for Zappe.
Patriots coach gives update on Mac Jones injury status: ‘Doing everything he can’
Joe Judge is not a doctor. He’s a football coach -- and an assistant one at that. So he doesn’t have a lot of say when Mac Jones can return to the field from his ankle injury. Instead, the New England Patriots quarterback coach said Tuesday that his...
How Blake Griffin plans to keep respect of Celtics fans after warm welcome in debut
BOSTON — It was a raucous atmosphere at TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Celtics opened up their season against a division rival in the 76ers. Despite a highly entertaining matchup filled with intensity and several highlight sequences, one of the biggest cheers from the Garden crowd came late in the first quarter when Blake Griffin made his debut as a member of the Celtics on the parquet.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0