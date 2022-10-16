Read full article on original website
KOMU
Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
KSDK
New clues emerge in mystery case involving alleged St. Louis serial killer
Muehlberg, 73, has been in prison since 1993 for the murder of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison. Muehlberg is serving a life sentence without a chance for parole.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child
Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School
A Capital City High School student will be subject to "full disciplinary actions" from school administrators after making a threat on social media, according to an email sent to families Tuesday. The post Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Breckenridge Hills man accused of stabbing father to death
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a 31-year-old man with allegedly stabbing his own father to death over the weekend.
KYTV
Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A state of Missouri employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work...
4 charged with mail thefts in St. Louis area
Three men appeared in federal court on Tuesday on charges of mail theft, while a fourth man was recently indicted.
KMOV
Pedestrian serisouly injured in I-270 hit-and-run; MSHP looking for driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 270 late Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the person was struck in the southbound lanes of I-270 just north of Gravois Road before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The car driver who hit the person continued southbound on the interstate and didn’t stop.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
kjluradio.com
Steelville man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 murder
A Crawford County man pleads guilty to his part in a kidnapping and murder last year. Marcus Dothage of Steelville pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, a first-degree murder charge was dropped along with a kidnapping charge. Dothage was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
kttn.com
Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri
Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
Man charged after victim fatally shot, carjacked in St. Louis
A man appeared in federal court Tuesday on a carjacking charge connected with a fatal shooting in St. Louis earlier this month.
Longtime babysitter of toddler pleads guilty to scalding him
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A longtime babysitter of a toddler pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, recklessly causing serious physical injury, according to court documents. Mindy Lynn Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton, was charged in 2018 with a felony count of abuse or neglect of a child...
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
mymoinfo.com
Thieves steal vehicle with gun left inside
(Jefferson County) A truck that was parked outside a residence in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Fenton area was stolen sometime during the afternoon on October 5th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more information. My MO Info · KJ101822A.WAV. In addition,...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City man arrested and charged
(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
