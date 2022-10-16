ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KOMU

Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child

Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Pedestrian serisouly injured in I-270 hit-and-run; MSHP looking for driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 270 late Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the person was struck in the southbound lanes of I-270 just north of Gravois Road before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The car driver who hit the person continued southbound on the interstate and didn’t stop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Steelville man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 murder

A Crawford County man pleads guilty to his part in a kidnapping and murder last year. Marcus Dothage of Steelville pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, a first-degree murder charge was dropped along with a kidnapping charge. Dothage was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
STEELVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri

Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Thieves steal vehicle with gun left inside

(Jefferson County) A truck that was parked outside a residence in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Fenton area was stolen sometime during the afternoon on October 5th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more information. My MO Info · KJ101822A.WAV. In addition,...
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City man arrested and charged

(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy