The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
Child Tax Credit 2022 – Exact date families scheduled to get $750 direct payments – see when you’ll get the cash
MULTIPLE states are now issuing direct payments of up to $750 to thousands of eligible Americans, thanks to new initiatives. Rhode Island residents can now claim $250 per child, and up to $750 for three children, in a new program that has started this month. Similarly, Connecticut families who are...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
The Top 10 Richest of the Rich in Connecticut
How much money does one need to be happy and fulfilled? Would you be more comfortable if you could buy anything you wanted anytime you wanted? So, if I had the opportunity, those are the two questions I would ask the owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen, who's the second wealthiest individual in the state and 107th in the world. And then, I would ask him for a pair of season tickets.
Private F-5 Aggressor Jet Flies With Built-In Infrared Search And Track System
Tactical Air SupportTactical Air Support’s F-5 Advanced Tiger jets are being equipped with unique infrared search and track systems that Lockheed calls TacIRST.
10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Connecticut Worth Visiting
Lakes in Connecticut offer a surprising array of recreational activities, sightseeing, and hikes. This small New England state packs a punch regarding waterways, so it should make your must-see list when you travel the Northeast. These ten beautiful lakes in CT are indeed sights to behold. Let’s dig in as we unpack what each of these lakes offers!
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Biden Administration Should Learn From Connecticut's Mistakes on Title IX | Opinion
The Biden administration recently proposed changes to Title IX that would give males who identify as females access to female-specific opportunities.
Site unveils 2023′s best colleges in Connecticut
(WFSB) - Researchers compared colleges and universities to come up with the best schools in the country. The personal finances website WalletHub.com released on Monday its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings. While it compared 900 higher education institutions across the country, the site came up with the top...
Jahana Hayes tops George Logan in CT 5th District race fundraising
The biggest spenders in CT's most competitive congressional race are outside groups supporting both candidates. See how much they've given.
