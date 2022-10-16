How much money does one need to be happy and fulfilled? Would you be more comfortable if you could buy anything you wanted anytime you wanted? So, if I had the opportunity, those are the two questions I would ask the owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen, who's the second wealthiest individual in the state and 107th in the world. And then, I would ask him for a pair of season tickets.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO