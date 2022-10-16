ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers talks Clemson matchup

Syracuse football will face its toughest test of the season this Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. The Orange will need an incredible performance to pull off the upset in Death Valley and stay undefeated. Here are some takeaways from Dino Babers' press conference as his team gets ready for this week’s game.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Joe Girard ready to lead Syracuse basketball, slide to shooting guard

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Carolina

TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WKTV

An update on what caused the blackout at the Utica Comets opener

UTICA, N.Y. – During the second period of the Utica Comets home opener Monday night, the power went out, causing a black out. Adirondack Bank Center officials now know what caused it, a circuit breaker tripped. They do not know what caused the trip, but say it has never...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
WLTX.com

Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'

CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
CLEMSON, SC
Syracuse.com

No football or David Muir? Syracuse TV channel blacked out in contract dispute

Verizon FiOS customers in Central New York are no longer able to watch NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), the local ABC affiliate, due to a contract dispute. Verizon pulled NewsChannel 9 and a dozen other Nexstar-owned TV stations nationwide late Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The blackout means Syracuse-area FiOS subscribers are unable to watch some national college football games this weekend, as well as regular ABC programming like “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY

