Syracuse football at Clemson prediction and odds for week 8 college football
After a convincing victory over a top-15 N.C. State squad this past Saturday afternoon, Syracuse football takes its perfect record down to Death Valley for a big-time Atlantic Coast Conference showdown with Clemson. At this juncture in the 2022 season, the No. 14 Orange (6-0) and the No. 5 Tigers...
A game 81 years in the making for Clemson
Memorial Stadium will experience a first this weekend when Clemson hosts Syracuse in a pivotal ACC Atlantic Division showdown. The Tigers have been playing their home games in Death Valley ever since they (...)
ACC football power rankings: Clemson eyes perfect season, Syracuse cracks top three ahead of showdown
Six ACC teams were on a bye in Week 7, but plenty of movement in this week's ACC Power Rankings. Clemson and Syracuse both continued their respective undefeated seasons. The two meet this week at Clemson in a pivotal ACC Atlantic Division matchup. "I'm thankful," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said...
What did Dabo Swinney say about Syracuse? ‘You don’t get lucky and be undefeated at this point’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just as Syracuse football coach Dino Babers did Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave high praise to the quarterback his team will face Saturday. Garrett Shrader was the first SU player Swinney mentioned in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s a great kid, a great young...
Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers talks Clemson matchup
Syracuse football will face its toughest test of the season this Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. The Orange will need an incredible performance to pull off the upset in Death Valley and stay undefeated. Here are some takeaways from Dino Babers' press conference as his team gets ready for this week’s game.
nunesmagician.com
Joe Girard ready to lead Syracuse basketball, slide to shooting guard
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
Jim Boeheim’s response when Ryan Blackwell transferred to Syracuse: ‘It’s about time’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but...
Syracuse Makes Impression on Elijah Moore During Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority targets in the 2024 class in guard Elijah Moore out of Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx (NY) over the weekend for an official visit. "The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Boeheim throws major shade at B1G hoops entering 2022-23 season: 'They sucked' in postseason
Jim Boeheim is throwing some major shade at the B1G heading into a new college basketball season. According to Boeheim, teams play for the NCAA Tournament and for the ultimate success of a deep run in March. The B1G fell short of that during the 2021-22 season, so the conference ultimately “sucked,” per Boeheim.
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
WKTV
An update on what caused the blackout at the Utica Comets opener
UTICA, N.Y. – During the second period of the Utica Comets home opener Monday night, the power went out, causing a black out. Adirondack Bank Center officials now know what caused it, a circuit breaker tripped. They do not know what caused the trip, but say it has never...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
WLTX.com
Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'
CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
No football or David Muir? Syracuse TV channel blacked out in contract dispute
Verizon FiOS customers in Central New York are no longer able to watch NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), the local ABC affiliate, due to a contract dispute. Verizon pulled NewsChannel 9 and a dozen other Nexstar-owned TV stations nationwide late Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The blackout means Syracuse-area FiOS subscribers are unable to watch some national college football games this weekend, as well as regular ABC programming like “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Micron’s jobs: Tech giant would need engineers -- and an army of HVAC, assembly and machine workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – The giant computer chip fabrication plant that Micron Technology Inc. plans to build in Clay could create thousands of jobs, many which would require high-level scientific and engineering training. But those aren’t the only requirements for many of the 9,000 jobs the semiconductor maker says it’s...
