D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties.

On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will be eligible to receive the benefits.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

“The first week of D-SNAP has been highly successful with nearly 100,000 pre-registrations,” Harris said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the virtual/telephonic option so that we can provide you with the quickest service possible. The process is simple, saves time, and avoids applicants from having to attend an in-person D-SNAP event. Our team at the Department remains committed to providing Floridians with support they need following Hurricane Ian.”

D-SNAP is being implemented in phases and by county. Pre-registration is required by all applicants.

Phase one of the telephonic D-SNAP implementation began Oct. 10 and concludes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16. Phase one included Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Phase three begins Oct. 27 and includes Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.

