ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Vc2H_0ibWH4ig00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will be eligible to receive the benefits.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

“The first week of D-SNAP has been highly successful with nearly 100,000 pre-registrations,” Harris said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the virtual/telephonic option so that we can provide you with the quickest service possible. The process is simple, saves time, and avoids applicants from having to attend an in-person D-SNAP event. Our team at the Department remains committed to providing Floridians with support they need following Hurricane Ian.”

D-SNAP is being implemented in phases and by county. Pre-registration is required by all applicants.

Phase one of the telephonic D-SNAP implementation began Oct. 10 and concludes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16. Phase one included Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Phase three begins Oct. 27 and includes Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
117K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy