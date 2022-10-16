Becker opposes amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana usage

Read full article on original website
Missouri Voters to Decide on Amendment 1, Which Would Enable More Investments by State Treasurer
(MISSOURINET) – One of the proposed amendments to the Missouri Constitution would allow the State Treasury Department more flexibility to invest state money. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick supports the measure, saying it will enable the state to invest in bonds issued by local governments:. Fitzpatrick says allowing the state to...
Registered To Vote? Good News. Here Is What’s On Ballot In Missouri
This November will be the 2nd time I will be voting in a mid-term election as a Missouri resident. I take my responsibility as a voter seriously. No matter who you vote for, or what makes you vote, you should do it. This mid-term, we will be electing a new Senator for our state, and there are 4 constitutional amendments that you should know about. I though I would let you know a little about them. This is what a "Yes" or "No" vote will mean on the amendments.
What Missouri’s constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Missouri voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1, Amendment 3, Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 mean.
Audio: Judge dismisses Missouri Attorney General’s lawsuit against school board nonprofit
(Missourinet) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports. A Boone County Judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday. Chuck Hatfield, an attorney representing the Missouri School Boards...
Audio: Nearly $7 million needed for Missouri to expunge marijuana convictions
If Missouri voters add recreational marijuana to the State Constitution, the state will have to pay the cost of getting rid of past marijuana convictions. Marshall Griffin reports:. A key provision within Amendment 3 would expunge past marijuana-related convictions from criminal records. But doing so won’t be free. In the...
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
Parson Says Missouri Must Do More to Support Teachers
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri U.S. Senator Blunt, and others announce expansion of mental health and addiction services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Senator U.S. Roy Blunt is one senator behind a push for more funding for mental health and addiction services. Senator Roy Blunt and Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, along with U.S. Department of Health And Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and senior HHS officials, announced that states across the country will now be able to apply to be a part of Blunt and Stabenow’s successful initiative to fully fund high-quality mental health and addiction services through Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)
Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
How to make an informed decision when voting for judges in Missouri and Kansas
When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they’ll encounter a slew of down-ballot names they’ve likely never heard of: judges standing for retention. In Kansas, 75 judges are on the ballot statewide; in Missouri, 52. Are these retention votes really important?. “Vitally important,” according to...
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'
More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head
In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
For some families, the delayed benefits were a missed opportunity for much-needed relief during the summer, and have been a source of concern and confusion. The post Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
