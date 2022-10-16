Read full article on original website
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names
Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
Carthage superintendent announces retirement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district. Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students. Dr. […]
November will mark start of turf project at Cooper Sports Complex
Soccer field development will be the first step in the transformation of one of Springfield’s key youth sports facilities. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board plans to break ground on field renovations at Cooper Park and Sports Complex in early November. On Nov. 3, the Park Board plans to host...
A lasting legacy: Former MSU professor returns to campus 32 years after retirement
Dr. Howard Petefish, 95, former Missouri State University professor and alum began working at the university, then Southwest Missouri State College, in 1952. Before teaching at the university, Petefish attended MSU as an undergraduate student. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University to complete his bachelor’s degree. While...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand. The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision. It’s a project...
Springfield weather breaks 74-year record low
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5. Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in […]
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: KY3 Career Fair hosts more than 140 businesses looking to hire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Employers are looking for employees to fill many open positions. And if you are looking for a new job, you can head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for the KY3 Career Fair. More than 140 employers will be at the fairgrounds looking to hire for...
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri, residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old industrial site near Springfield-Branson National Airport. Residents had recently found out that a harmful chemical known to cause cancer had been detected in the groundwater.
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Mercy Springfield invites people with disabilities to career fair to find their fit at hospital
When someone receives care at a hospital, it is validating to see an employee who looks like them and has gone through similar challenges on a staff of health care workers, said Ashley McCasland, a diversity and inclusion recruiter with Mercy. On Friday, Oct. 21, Mercy Hospital Springfield is hosting...
Housing assessment study will aid Restore SGF’s efforts to revitalize neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is moving forward with plans to improve housing conditions and raise property values across the city. Efforts to restore neighborhoods within Springfield really got a boost a few years ago when the Restore SGF initiative launched. The non-profit’s goal is to identify incentives to improve investments in properties. With the city’s help, the group will be able to focus on a few of the 23 neighborhoods across town most in need.
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
Prosecutors: Man charged 30 years after assaulting women vacationing in Ozarks
A Fort Scott, Kansas man has been charged with assaulting two women who were on vacation at a Missouri state park 30 years ago.
Adderall shortage hits Springfield pharmacies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield pharmacies are seeing a drastic shortage of Adderall which is a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Pharmacists say major suppliers are seeing an increase in demand and more kids are being prescribed the drug as they go back to school. “It seems a...
