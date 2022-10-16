Read full article on original website
Atmore Advance
Man arrested on attempted murder warrant
A Pensacola, Fla. man with warrants for attempted murder out of Escambia County, Fla., was arrested on fugitive from justice and domestic violence III charges on Oct. 18, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jason Coleman, 38, of Pensacola, was arrested after APD...
Atmore Advance
David E. Robinson
We are sad to announce the passing of David Edward Robinson, of Atmore. He was born on Sept. 7, 1943 and made his transition on Oct. 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Robinson and Thomas Robinson; and brothers,...
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrest on possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing
An Atmore man was arrested Oct. 17 on possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jackson Stallworth, 63, of Atmore, was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. The criminal trespassing charge was in the third degree.
Atmore Advance
Freeze warning issued for Escambia County, Ala. early Wednesday morning
A red flag warning and a freeze warning have been issued for Escambia County, Ala., according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for Tuesday calls for a combination of winds around 15 miles per hour, low humidity and dry fuels that will contribute to extreme fire behavior for south central Alabama, southern Mobile and Baldwin Counties and the western Florida Panhandle.
Atmore Advance
2 wrecks occur on Highway 31 Oct. 14 within mile of each other
Two vehicle wrecks occurred within approximately a mile of each other on Highway 31 between the Atmore Country Club and Industrial Drive. The first wreck involved a Superior Ready Mix dump truck at approximately 8:37 a.m. Oct. 14, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck caused a road...
Atmore Advance
APL announces creative writing contest winners
The Atmore Public Library announced Monday the winners of its fourth grade creative writing contest.
Atmore Advance
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-65 northbound near Flomaton exit
UPDATE: According to ALEA, the scene has been cleared and the roadway is back open. A multi-vehicle crash that occurred today has caused a lane closure in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 68-mile marker, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Officials said in a release that...
