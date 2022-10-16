ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore Advance

Man arrested on attempted murder warrant

A Pensacola, Fla. man with warrants for attempted murder out of Escambia County, Fla., was arrested on fugitive from justice and domestic violence III charges on Oct. 18, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jason Coleman, 38, of Pensacola, was arrested after APD...
Atmore Advance

David E. Robinson

We are sad to announce the passing of David Edward Robinson, of Atmore. He was born on Sept. 7, 1943 and made his transition on Oct. 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Robinson and Thomas Robinson; and brothers,...
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrest on possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing

An Atmore man was arrested Oct. 17 on possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jackson Stallworth, 63, of Atmore, was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. The criminal trespassing charge was in the third degree.
Atmore Advance

Freeze warning issued for Escambia County, Ala. early Wednesday morning

A red flag warning and a freeze warning have been issued for Escambia County, Ala., according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for Tuesday calls for a combination of winds around 15 miles per hour, low humidity and dry fuels that will contribute to extreme fire behavior for south central Alabama, southern Mobile and Baldwin Counties and the western Florida Panhandle.
Atmore Advance

2 wrecks occur on Highway 31 Oct. 14 within mile of each other

Two vehicle wrecks occurred within approximately a mile of each other on Highway 31 between the Atmore Country Club and Industrial Drive. The first wreck involved a Superior Ready Mix dump truck at approximately 8:37 a.m. Oct. 14, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck caused a road...
