ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Roe decision inspires Great Neck student, 14, to organize women’s rights rally

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGk9w_0ibWGVgX00

A high school student upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade organized a rally in Great Neck.

The demonstration occurred Sunday in Great Neck's Firemans Park.

The idea was brought about by a 14-year-old high school student Alyssa Wong who said she didn't pay much attention to abortion rights until it was overturned in June. She said she had to do something to make sure people are informed.

"It's really scary that they're just able to take away these rights," Wong said.

The sophomore at Great Neck South High School organized her friends and school clubs to take a closer look at women's rights. She then decided to have the rally. The demonstration grabbed the attention of state Sen. Anna Kaplan who was impressed these students would take up such an issue.

"For these women to understand…the gravity of it, and what's happening in this country – how a 50-year-old law can be disregarded – it shows that they are really tuned in," Kaplan said.

Though abortion rights has been insured in New York state, Kaplan and Wong said there is still more to be done here and in other states to ensure women's equality and the right to choose.

"Women face a lot of inequality in the workforce as well with inequality, and women trying to break through that glass ceiling that stops women from becoming leaders, so we are really trying to advocate now because if we don't advocate now, who will?" Wong said.

The rally also showcased several local female-run nonprofits and organizations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo

BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
BUFFALO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Corrections union demand senator stop lying in tweets

ALBANY – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. (NYSCOPBA) is accusing the author of New York’s HALT Act, State Senator Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), of publishing lies regarding the violence crisis in New York’s correctional facilities. The HALT Act places restrictions on how...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Feel safe on the subway?

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, has called for Governor Kathy Hochul to halt congestion pricing in New York City. The former president holds a Mar a Lago fundraiser for Leora Levy, a new poll shows a tightening race between Governor Hochul and Zeldin, and Electric Boat is giving eastern Connecticut a big economic boost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens teacher seeks new kidney; former students help in search

GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — Debra Molloy spent more than 40 years teaching first grade children in the Catholic school system, and now her former students want to save her life. Seven years ago, during her long tenure at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Queens Village, Molloy, then 59, learned she had progressive kidney […]
GARDEN CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
PLAINVIEW, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself

Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy