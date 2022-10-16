ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy diagnosed with rare disease organized 'Color Run' to benefit others with same diagnosis

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A 10-year-old child diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease held a "Color Run" Sunday to raise awareness and money for those like him.

Jake Rudolph was diagnosed with the disease that prevents him from eating certain foods because it can damage his throat.

This run at Millstone Park benefitted a research center that specializes in the disease and helps kids like Rudolph lead a healthier life.

Mother Harla Rudolph said he was first diagnosed when he was six and added that the "Color Run" was his idea.

