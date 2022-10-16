Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Diwali lights up Asheville
Diwali, a festival of lights, is among India’s largest holidays, celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. But as local Indian chefs and restaurant owners will tell you, the gathering transcends religious lines and is recognized by people of all faiths around the world. On Monday, Oct. 24, a number...
secretcharlotte.co
Christmas At Biltmore Is Back For Another Festive Year In Asheville
Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.
Garden & Gun
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
my40.tv
Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway underway, providing winter clothing for anyone in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway began Tuesday and will run through Thursday, Oct. 20. Coats and other winter clothing are being given away for free to anyone who needs them. The giveaway is taking place at the space next door to the Eblen Charities office,...
gsabusiness.com
Popular Mauldin dog park bar sold to new owners
After only a year of being open, a popular Mauldin dog park bar was sold to new owners last week. While the heart of the dog park bar will remain the same, according to the new owners, the name will change to “The Dapper Dog.”. Co-owner Stephanie Danielsson said...
my40.tv
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
my40.tv
Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
FOX Carolina
Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way. On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend
As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg
A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Nu Wray Inn Becomes Haunted Hotel
Come if you dare to The NuWray Haunted Hotel on October 28-31 for this spooky fundraising event at The NuWray Hotel in partnership with Parkway Playhouse. Walk through The NuWray and see it as you’ve never seen it before! The NuWray Hotel is in the process of remodeling – demolition and partial walls give it a super spooky vibe! Paired with Parkway Playhouse’s actors, set designs, and fun lighting, it’s sure to be a frighteningly good time!
wpde.com
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
my40.tv
Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas
WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
my40.tv
'Tis the season: Fall leaf collection begins for Hendersonville residents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again when falling leaves can become a headache for homeowners and renters. Hendersonville city residents will once again have the chance to get rid of those pesky leaves with the city's "Fall Bulk Leaf Collection 2022," which runs from Oct. 17-Dec. 30.
tribpapers.com
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
