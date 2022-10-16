Read full article on original website
Ralphie returns in first teaser for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel
Most would agree that it isn’t Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” and this year, there’s an extra reason to rejoice. On Monday, the first teaser for HBO Max’s upcoming sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
Simon Cowell teams up with TikTok for new talent-discovery program StemDrop
Simon Cowell has teamed up with TikTok to launch a new talent discovery program. The 63-year-old music mogul – whose show ‘The X Factor’ was responsible for discovering One Direction and Little Mix, among other huge talents – has joined forces with the video-hosting service and Samsung for StemDrop, which will see music producer Max Martin pen a new pop song and invite millions to produce their own version of the tune and upload it to the platform.
Drew Barrymore: George Clooney was my therapist
Drew Barrymore says George Clooney acted as her “therapist.”. The 47-year-old star met up with Hollywood actor George – who is married to human rights lawyer Amal, 44, and has four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella with her – when he made an appearance on her talk show and thought it was “amazing” to just “dive in” to a conversation with her ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ co-star.
Freida Pinto is ‘stressed’ about her son’s Halloween costume
Freida Pinto is feeling “stressed” over Halloween. The 38-year-old actress – who has been married to photographer Cory Tran since 2020 and has 23-month-old Rumi-Ray with him – is on edge over the upcoming spooky season because it will be the first one her son remembers and she is planning to dress him up as Beatles legend Ringo Starr.
Lisa Rinna says ‘RHOBH’ needs a ‘break’ after ‘horrible’ season
A “hot” Lisa Rinna, who was “dripping sweat” during BravoCon interviews, suggested that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” should take a “break.” The veteran Bravolebrity — who’s held a CGI diamond since 2014 — described Season 12 as “f–king rough,” “brutal” and “horrible” while chatting with Derek Zagami at the Javits Center in New York City this past weekend. When asked what takeaways she could possibly implement into next season, Rinna, 59, began to say that she needs a break … but quickly corrected herself. “I don’t know. I need a–we need a break. We need time,” she said, elaborating that she...
