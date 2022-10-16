ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What are ‘dark sky communities’ and where are they in Texas?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kristen Currie
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncQ3V_0ibWFKFz00

( KXAN ) — Despite their innate directional awareness, some birds can still get confused by lights shining in our backyards, neighborhoods and towns — creating some big dangers for our feathered friends.

Central Texas lies within the main corridor of North American bird migration with flocks of aviators flying south for the winter and vice versa for the summer.

City of Tyler collecting bulky items for, free this week

To avoid migration disruptions, some local cities are doing their part to protect the skies overhead by cutting down on light pollution. This not only benefits migrating birds, but also cuts down on unwanted or escaped light, energy costs and consumption and obscurations of planets and stars.

The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) is a voluntary network whose goal is to educate and promote the benefits of less-light-polluted night skies. The dark sky program, founded in 2001, encourages communities to have effective and eco-friendly outdoor lighting.

The IDA’s dark sky program approves cities as “International Dark-Sky Communities” through a rigorous application process. The IDA defines a dark-sky community as “a town, city, municipality, or other legally organized community that has shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies.”

Cities must undergo extensive outdoor light evaluations, perform educational workshops and promote the benefits of being a dark sky community with public outreach to be considered.

In Texas, there are five cities that have met that criteria and earned the title of International Dark-Sky Community. All five are located in Central Texas:

  • Dripping Springs: designated in 2014
  • Horseshoe Bay: designated in 2015
  • Wimberley Valley (Wimberley + Woodcreek): designated in 2018
  • Fredericksburg: designated in 2020
  • Blanco: designated in 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Am25m_0ibWFKFz00
All of Texas’ international dark sky communities are found in Central Texas (KXAN)

Quick facts about Texas’ dark sky communities:

  • Horseshoe Bay currently has no streetlights, nor plans to install them unless a situation is deemed critical to public safety.
  • In 2015, a group of volunteers formed the “Wimberley Valley Dark Sky Committee” whose goal is lobby for change and educate residents on the benefits of dark skies.
  • Blanco, the newest designated dark sky community, held essay, art and songwriting contests highlighting the integrity of a dark sky.
  • Dripping Springs was the first city in Texas and the sixth in the world to be designated an International Dark Sky Community.

IN-DEPTH: Four of Texas’ state parks have earned “International Dark Sky Parks” titles — Big Bend Ranch, Enchanted Rock, Copper Breaks and South Llano River.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

How to deal with an unusually early frost in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The first freeze of the season for some areas in East Texas is forecasted overnight Tuesday. Even though East Texas deals with cold weather every year, there are some reminders on how to take care of your property, pets and plants. “If you’re cold outside, then they are cold outside,” said […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Streaming lawsuit cities request move to Texas court

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a streaming-related lawsuit involving a number of Texas cities, including Amarillo, was moved to Dallas Federal Court, the 25 Texas cities involved in the case are asking that it be moved back to the jurisdiction of the state court. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the legal team representing the […]
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything

"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
TEXAS STATE
B93

6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!

If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
TEMPLE, TX
texasstandard.org

‘Dry hole’ wells can leak contaminants, but they aren’t being cleaned up by the state

About 8,000 defunct oil and gas wells sit abandoned across Texas, waiting to be plugged and cleaned up by regulators. But that’s just part of the total number of inactive wells. In addition to that backlog is another category: so-called “dry hole wells” that have the potential to pollute farmland and groundwater. Energy companies originally drilled the wells looking for oil and gas, and when they didn’t find any, turned them over to landowners as “water wells.” According to reporting from climate news outlet Floodlight, there’s little information on exactly how many of those types of wells exist. What’s more – it’s unclear who’s responsibility it is to clean them up.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy