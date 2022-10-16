LAKEWOOD – One woman is dead and two children are injured after a man struck them with a minivan in a parking lot Saturday morning, police said. Around 11 a.m. at the Saint Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at 43 Madison Avenue, 40-year-old Abelino Landaverde-Ayala of Lakewood was making a K-turn in the parking lot when he mistakenly put his minivan in drive instead of reverse. Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the car went forward and hit a 12 and a 13-year-old girl who were standing on the curb.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO