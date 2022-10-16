ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Mandy Wilson
3d ago

A summons for careless driving is and insult to the family and this woman who lost her life. Two children where also injured. But because this man was Jewish us why he was not charged and arrested for vehicular homicide. It’s wrong if it where a any other race they would have been charged. These people get away with literally everything. It’s Lakewood and you will not here anymore about this because it’s a Jewish community! 🙏🏼 prayers for the woman’s family and friends as well as those children involved that justice is some how served other than a careless driving ticket that everyone gets for being at fault for any type of accident your at fault for. This is much more than That and should be treated so.

UPDATE: Details of Fatal Accident in Lakewood

Just before 11:00 am on October 15, the Lakewood Police Department responded to the report of an accident at the Saint Vincent Depaul Food Pantry located at 43 Madison Avenue in Lakewood. Upon arrival, responding units learned that the operator of a 2005 Dodge Caravan had struck three bystanders while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Street Crimes Unit Nabs Burglary Suspect

A man suspected of burglarizing a Lakewood home and multiple vehicles was nabbed by the Lakewood Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Police told TLS. On Thursday, October 13, Ptl. Ganley charged Tyree Murray after a positive identification from surveillance video showing Murray burglarizing a residence and multiple vehicles in Lakewood. Various charges were placed on a warrant.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

One Dead, Two Injured After Minivan Hits Pedestrians

LAKEWOOD – One woman is dead and two children are injured after a man struck them with a minivan in a parking lot Saturday morning, police said. Around 11 a.m. at the Saint Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at 43 Madison Avenue, 40-year-old Abelino Landaverde-Ayala of Lakewood was making a K-turn in the parking lot when he mistakenly put his minivan in drive instead of reverse. Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the car went forward and hit a 12 and a 13-year-old girl who were standing on the curb.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep

Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14. Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
GALLOWAY, NJ

