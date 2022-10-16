Sunny and cool weather will continue for the rest of the week. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather for the next few days. It was frigid this morning with Hartsville observing 29 degrees! Most of the Pee Dee was near freezing in the lower-30s. Florence Regional Airport saw 32 degrees which is a new low-temperature record. The previous record was 34 degrees in 1948.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO