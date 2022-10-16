ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Below-average temperatures continue into the overnight

Sunny and cool weather will continue for the rest of the week. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather for the next few days. It was frigid this morning with Hartsville observing 29 degrees! Most of the Pee Dee was near freezing in the lower-30s. Florence Regional Airport saw 32 degrees which is a new low-temperature record. The previous record was 34 degrees in 1948.
FLORENCE, SC
Kemp, Abrams to debate on 1st day of early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting began in Georgia on Monday, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat. Republican incumbent...
GEORGIA STATE

