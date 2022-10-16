Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
U.S. Surgeon General visits Central Ohio to discuss youth mental health
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — With one in five children living with a mental health disorder, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital, the U.S. Surgeon General visited Central Ohio and stressed the importance of talking about our struggles. Dr. Vivek Murthy joined forces with a Nationwide Children's Hospital psychiatrist Dr. Ariana...
WSYX ABC6
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
WSYX ABC6
Lancaster company receives $75M in federal funds for lithium-ion battery recycling factory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion in federal grant money to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department announced on Wednesday the grants that will be used to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.
WSYX ABC6
No confidence vote by HEA has Hilliard parents concerned about politics in the classroom
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hilliard Education Association said Monday they have “no confidence” in three of the five school board members. This comes after heated board meetings regarding religious education and LGBTQ issues at Hilliard Schools. The HEA was circulating a petition that said, “the board...
WSYX ABC6
75 people referred to Ohio AG over possible election fraud, secretary of state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 75 people are being investigated for possible election fraud after a new round of reviews, the Ohio secretary of state says. Sec. LaRose said his office has referred a total of 630 cases of election fraud since he took office. It's unclear how many of...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Public Health offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters to children 5-11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Monday, Columbus Public Health said it is offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children ages 5-11. Children can get the boosters at all of Columbus Public Health's free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations. To find your nearest Columbus Public Health vaccine clinic, click here.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
WSYX ABC6
COTA volunteers prepare to distribute hundreds of boxes of food to Linden community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Volunteers are taking time out of their day on Wednesday to pack up fresh produce and distribute it to those in need in the Linden area. COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group is teaming up with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to give back. Volunteers are spending...
WSYX ABC6
Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6
Walmart announces Black Friday deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
WSYX ABC6
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6
Fire damages house near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WSYX ABC6
NTSB investigator says plane cleared for landing moments before deadly Marietta crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilots of a plane in a deadly crash in Marietta, Ohio, had reported no problems and had been cleared for landing at the Parkersburg airport about 40 seconds before witnesses described seeing the aircraft sharply descend and crash.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus church leaders combine faith and basketball to give young people a safe space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As violence impacts young people across Columbus, church leaders are using basketball and church to provide a safe space for them. “Just another day that we get to live. Just another day that we’re at peace," said Lawrence Degroat, who has participated in the program for about three years.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
WSYX ABC6
Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center, second location in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon just opened a new clothing store at Easton Town Center and it's only the second in the country. Amazon Style opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning. So how does it work?. The store displays one of each item. All of the...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 21-year-old last seen at Grove City addiction recovery center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a missing 21-year-old girl who was last seen at an addiction recovery center. Police said Chloe Tichy, 21, was last seen on October 15 around 7:15 p.m. at the Ohio Addiction Recovery Center in Grove City.
