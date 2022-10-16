ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

U.S. Surgeon General visits Central Ohio to discuss youth mental health

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — With one in five children living with a mental health disorder, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital, the U.S. Surgeon General visited Central Ohio and stressed the importance of talking about our struggles. Dr. Vivek Murthy joined forces with a Nationwide Children's Hospital psychiatrist Dr. Ariana...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Public Health offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters to children 5-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Monday, Columbus Public Health said it is offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children ages 5-11. Children can get the boosters at all of Columbus Public Health's free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations. To find your nearest Columbus Public Health vaccine clinic, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Walmart announces Black Friday deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fire damages house near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WORTHINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
COLUMBUS, OH

