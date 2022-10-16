Read full article on original website
Mostly sunny and milder today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually cold, and in some cases record-setting start to the day. However, morning temperatures in the 20s will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze. The remainder of the work week...
Increasing concerns for fire danger
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer temperatures and eventually, stronger winds are set to return in the coming days. Fire danger may be a problem by Friday and throughout the weekend. Skies will be clear with light winds and lows in the 30s. Highs will return to the 70s with plenty...
Warmer days set to return
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is likely again early Wednesday with clear skies and light winds statewide. If you haven’t experienced lows in the 20s yet, you will have that Wednesday morning as ingredients come together for a freeze. Some high clouds will drift through the Plains...
Hard freeze; record lows likely
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
Sunny but chilly start to work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Later today despite quite a bit of sunshine, highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees as colder air continues to ooze into Kansas. Mostly clear...
Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
Where’s Shane? Clearwater Fall Festival
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s definitely feelin’ like autumn out there, and today we’re getting in the Fall mood by heading out to Clearwater!. The Clearwater Fall Festival is kicking off this weekend, and this morning we’re getting a look at some of the fun activities you’ll get to participate in -- and giving you the details if you’re wanting to come out!
Fire in pile of wood chips causes Brooks Landfill to close
The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.
Mental health a concern for farmers amid ongoing drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In Kansas, more than a quarter of the state remains under the highest severity of drought. Southeast Sedgwick County and conditions in much of southeast Kansas are considered “exceptional drought.”. The ongoing drought is impacting farmers outside of their crop production. Some may be dealing...
Where's Shane? Kansas Humane Society
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
Wichita State Real Estate Center offers 2023 housing forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita home values will end the year up 12.9 percent and then rise by another 4.7 percent next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate. “Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes...
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
His wife was tired of driving all the way east for boba, so he opened a west-side shop
Boss Tea will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday with discounted drinks.
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
Man hurt in overnight shooting in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Wichita. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of N. Erie, near 17th and Hillside. Police say a man in his mid 20s was shot, but investigators did not know yet what led up to it. They did say the two people involved know each other. The victim is expected to be okay.
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
Cause of fatal Andover house fire determined accidental
The cause of a fatal Andover house fire that happened earlier this month was determined accidental by the Andover Fire Rescue.
Waiter reacts to serving Serena Williams at Kansas restaurant
HomeGrown Wichita at Naftzger Park served a sports celebrity breakfast on Tuesday morning.
