Slide 1 of 29: Tutankhamun was a pharaoh like no other: a minor during his reign, but mighty after his death. He only ruled for 10 years before his untimely death at age 19, so why is he so world-renowned today? When British Egyptologist Howard Carter discovered his tomb in 1922, little did he know that he would unearth some of the most remarkable relics known to ancient Egypt and mysteries that will prevail, like the recent discovery of hieroglyphics reigniting the theory Queen Nefertiti's burial chamber still lies here. Read on about the discovery of Tutankhamun’s royal tomb and the compelling treasures it contained.

21 DAYS AGO