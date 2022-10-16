ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This November

There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this November. Check out this roundup of special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC!. Festive Fun. November...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Halloween Ends' "Michael Myers" on Good Day Rochester

James Jude Courtney joined us on Good Day Rochester; he can currently be seen in the country's #1 movie "Halloween Ends" as "The Shape" aka Michael Myers. For tickets check your nearest theaters for showing times and more. For more information about the movie visit www.halloweenmovie.com.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN

The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
HILTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display

How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochestermedia.com

Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale

Thanks to a generous donation, the Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library (RHPL) Fall Used Book Sale has an unusually large selection of “How To” books on how to draw and how to paint along with instruction books on sculpture, pottery, stained glass, and other crafts. Also donated were lots of woodworking books.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience

Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
ROCHESTER, NY
hackaday.com

Kodak Film Factory Revealed

Anybody born before the mid 1990s will likely remember film cameras being used to document their early years. Although the convenience of digital cameras took over and were then themselves largely usurped by mobile phones, there is still a surprising variety of photographic film being produced. Despite the long pedigree, how many of us really know what goes into making what is a surprisingly complex and exacting product? [Destin] from SmarterEveryDay has been to Rochester, NY to find out for himself and you can see the second in a series of three hour-long videos shedding light on what is normally the strictly lights-out operation of film-coating.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Pumpkins on Parade (already fun) will be even better this year

Two years ago, when we were still struggling through the pandemic, Webster Parks and Recreation came up with a terrific new Halloween-time event that got everyone outside, hiking and celebrating the season. It was the very first Pumpkins on Parade, and it proved to be so successful and well-received that the Rec Center has turned it into an annual event.
WEBSTER, NY
rochesteralist.com

Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome

Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Spirit discount airlines comes to the Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines will start daily non-stop flights out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. The discount airline is finally launching the service after several months of delays. The first Spirit flight into Rochester arrives Tuesday night. The first flight out...
ROCHESTER, NY
BevNET.com

Exclusive Release of RARE Farmer’s Rye Whiskey by Iron Smoke Distillery

FAIRPORT, N.Y.— When nostalgia, tradition and history all come together at Iron Smoke Distillery, you know it’s going to be something truly memorable. Introducing their very first batch of Rye Whiskey with a combination of smoothness and spiciness that is sure to make your ears wiggle. “Spice it...
FAIRPORT, NY

