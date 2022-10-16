Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This November
There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this November. Check out this roundup of special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC!. Festive Fun. November...
WUHF
All new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" with Clay Aiken
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America with host Clay Aiken, and will stop at Kodak Center in Rochester, NY on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Aiken joined Good Day Rochester today to talk more about what to expect,...
WUHF
Halloween Ends' "Michael Myers" on Good Day Rochester
James Jude Courtney joined us on Good Day Rochester; he can currently be seen in the country's #1 movie "Halloween Ends" as "The Shape" aka Michael Myers. For tickets check your nearest theaters for showing times and more. For more information about the movie visit www.halloweenmovie.com.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN
The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display
How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
rochestermedia.com
Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale
Thanks to a generous donation, the Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library (RHPL) Fall Used Book Sale has an unusually large selection of “How To” books on how to draw and how to paint along with instruction books on sculpture, pottery, stained glass, and other crafts. Also donated were lots of woodworking books.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
westsidenewsny.com
OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience
Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
Landmark Society held OCTavern Festival inside 215-year-old tavern
The festival featured live music, refreshments such as cider and beer, and food.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
hackaday.com
Kodak Film Factory Revealed
Anybody born before the mid 1990s will likely remember film cameras being used to document their early years. Although the convenience of digital cameras took over and were then themselves largely usurped by mobile phones, there is still a surprising variety of photographic film being produced. Despite the long pedigree, how many of us really know what goes into making what is a surprisingly complex and exacting product? [Destin] from SmarterEveryDay has been to Rochester, NY to find out for himself and you can see the second in a series of three hour-long videos shedding light on what is normally the strictly lights-out operation of film-coating.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
websterontheweb.com
Pumpkins on Parade (already fun) will be even better this year
Two years ago, when we were still struggling through the pandemic, Webster Parks and Recreation came up with a terrific new Halloween-time event that got everyone outside, hiking and celebrating the season. It was the very first Pumpkins on Parade, and it proved to be so successful and well-received that the Rec Center has turned it into an annual event.
rochesteralist.com
Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome
Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
WHEC TV-10
Spirit discount airlines comes to the Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines will start daily non-stop flights out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. The discount airline is finally launching the service after several months of delays. The first Spirit flight into Rochester arrives Tuesday night. The first flight out...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
BevNET.com
Exclusive Release of RARE Farmer’s Rye Whiskey by Iron Smoke Distillery
FAIRPORT, N.Y.— When nostalgia, tradition and history all come together at Iron Smoke Distillery, you know it’s going to be something truly memorable. Introducing their very first batch of Rye Whiskey with a combination of smoothness and spiciness that is sure to make your ears wiggle. “Spice it...
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
