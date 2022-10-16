Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen addressed the speculation about her and Marcus Jordan's relationship.
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not going to come off the bench…we all know that’
There’s been tons of speculation regarding whether or not Russell Westbrook will have a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the starting lineup for L.A.’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to see what the nine-time All-Star could do as the leader of the second unit.
Yardbarker
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
The Philadelphia 76ers may well be sporting the best team of the Joel Embiid era as they head into the 2022-23 NBA season. They have got James Harden who seems to be in the best shape he has been in for a while, Tyrese Maxey seems to be on the verge of emerging as a star and they have also added some depth to the roster, something that had been an issue in the past.
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."
Juan Toscano-Anderson wanted to ensure that his mom was able to attend his ring ceremony.
Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday night and fans of the league are amped to see their favorite players back in action. It's going to be a season like no other, with lots of narratives to look forward to going into the season. And if there's one group of people that NBA fans love to watch breaking down those narratives, it's the Inside The NBA crew on TNT.
Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions
Golden State Warriors schedule: Friday, October 21 Game Time (ET) TV Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN Sportsnaut prediction: Warriors 120, Nuggets
Bustle
LeBron James' Net Worth Makes Him The Richest Active NBA Player — Ever
Without LeBron James, no list of the greatest basketball players of all time would be complete. In fact, in some ways, he’s the best ever, based on stats like how many points he’s scored, blocks he’s amassed, and so on. He is also one of the wealthiest athletes of all time. His riches come from more than just playing basketball, though. James has dabbled in the fashion world, invested in restaurants, and even appears in some of your favorite television shows and movies. So, when it comes to net worth, no other active athletes can come close to James.
Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to 'Spoil' Warriors Ring Night
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to spoil ring night for the Golden State Warriors
Comments / 0