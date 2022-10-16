LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman faces charges after she allegedly tried using bee hives to attack sheriff’s deputies during an eviction. According to a news release from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, on October 12th at around 9:15 a.m. 55-year-old Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley pulled up to an ongoing eviction in a blue Nissan Xterra. Woods left her dog in the car and immediately went to the bee hives being towed by her SUV, and tried to open the lids to unleash the bees.

HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO