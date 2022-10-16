Read full article on original website
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Woman allegedly attacks officers with bee hives during Massachusetts eviction
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman faces charges after she allegedly tried using bee hives to attack sheriff’s deputies during an eviction. According to a news release from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, on October 12th at around 9:15 a.m. 55-year-old Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley pulled up to an ongoing eviction in a blue Nissan Xterra. Woods left her dog in the car and immediately went to the bee hives being towed by her SUV, and tried to open the lids to unleash the bees.
Person of interest in deaths, dismemberment of four Oklahoma men arrested in Florida on different charge
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (KFOR) – The Okmulgee Police Department says the person of interest in the homicide deaths of four missing Oklahoma men whose bodies were found dismembered over the weekend has been arrested in Florida. One week ago, family members reported 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old...
Several fire departments were at the scene of a house fire in Illinois
Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in Washington Park early Wednesday morning.
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An elderly man was killed in a three-car crash in St. Charles on Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call around 1:25 p.m. on northbound US-67 at Richard Drive. Shawn D. Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, was heading northbound on 67 in...
1 injured by campaign signs rigged with razor blades in Pennsylvania, police say
(NEXSTAR) – The election season took an ugly turn in one southeastern Pennsylvania county after police say razor blades affixed to campaign signs injured at least one person. “Over the past election cycles, we have dealt with theft of signs, vandalism of signs, neighbor disputes, etc.. but this is...
￼‘They should be safe’ – Guardians demand answers after radioactive waste found at elementary school
Parents want answers after radioactive contamination was found at an elementary school in north St. Louis County.
40-year-man shot near St. Charles hotel early Wednesday morning
St. Charles Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
(NEXSTAR) – What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?. Hundreds of Twitter users are stone-cold mystified by a viral video of the frozen pizza selection at a Wisconsin supermarket, which appears to show a seemingly endless freezer section filled with thousands upon thousands of pizzas. It all started...
Peak fall foliage spreading southward through Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall colors are running a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, at least compared to recent years. I saw some beautiful trees will at the Saint Louis Zoo yesterday. The trees in my neighborhood are starting to turn, and you can see in that orange color.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
Mo. Lt. Mike Kehoe to honor workers at Lafaytte industries for 25 years of service
This is about money for early childhood education.
St. Louis County breaks ground with new police precinct Wednesday, Oct. 19
St. Louis County breaks ground Wednesday on a new police precinct building in South County.
Mobility impaired veterans hunt in Big Spring, Mo.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – A hunt for veterans with mobility impairments will start in the Big Spring area Friday. The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is hosting the Exceptional Warrior Mobility-Impaired hunt along with the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors, the Missouri Department of Conservation, S&T Taxidermy, Quilts of Valor, Ourdoorsmen with a Mission, and Ozark Riverways Foundation.
5 Missouri destinations make TripSavvy’s 2022 Editors’ Choice list
ST. LOUIS – Missouri had five places listed on TripSavvy’s new 2022 Editors’ Choice Awards. TripSavvy broke down their lists into 18 different categories and then broke them down further into regions. Places in Missouri made it onto the list in four different categories. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State...
Execution date set for man in 2004 St. Louis County quadruple murder
The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted in a 2004 quadruple murder case in St. Louis County.
What IDs are now accepted at Missouri polling places?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri. The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must […]
Radioactive waste in the St. Louis area subject of 2017 documentary
FLORISSANT, Mo. – With the recent discovery of radioactive contamination at a St. Louis County school, one in-depth HBO documentary explored the topic of radioactive waste in the region several years ago. “Atomic Homefront,” released in 2017, particularly focuses on two sites impacted by radioactive waste that stemmed from...
Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws
ATLANTA (AP) — Rhonda Briggins spent much of Election Day in 2020 at an Atlanta polling place handing out water and snacks to encourage voters to stay in an hourslong line to cast their ballots, something her historic Black sorority has done for decades in Georgia. This election, Briggins...
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?
CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
