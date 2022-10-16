ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Woman allegedly attacks officers with bee hives during Massachusetts eviction

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman faces charges after she allegedly tried using bee hives to attack sheriff’s deputies during an eviction. According to a news release from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, on October 12th at around 9:15 a.m. 55-year-old Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley pulled up to an ongoing eviction in a blue Nissan Xterra. Woods left her dog in the car and immediately went to the bee hives being towed by her SUV, and tried to open the lids to unleash the bees.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An elderly man was killed in a three-car crash in St. Charles on Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call around 1:25 p.m. on northbound US-67 at Richard Drive. Shawn D. Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, was heading northbound on 67 in...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Mobility impaired veterans hunt in Big Spring, Mo.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – A hunt for veterans with mobility impairments will start in the Big Spring area Friday. The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is hosting the Exceptional Warrior Mobility-Impaired hunt along with the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors, the Missouri Department of Conservation, S&T Taxidermy, Quilts of Valor, Ourdoorsmen with a Mission, and Ozark Riverways Foundation.
What IDs are now accepted at Missouri polling places?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri. The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must […]
MISSOURI STATE
Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhonda Briggins spent much of Election Day in 2020 at an Atlanta polling place handing out water and snacks to encourage voters to stay in an hourslong line to cast their ballots, something her historic Black sorority has done for decades in Georgia. This election, Briggins...
GEORGIA STATE
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
ILLINOIS STATE
