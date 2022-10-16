ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

Fatal collision under investigation in Meade County

By Matthew Duckworth
 3 days ago

BRANDENBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police were present at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday that proved to be fatal.

At 9:45 p.m., KSP was called by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance investigating a two-vehicle collision near U.S. Highway 60 and KY Highway 1238.

Initial investigations revealed a 17-year-old male from New Albany, Ind. was driving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 60 when he attempted to pass a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Brandon Bailey of Lewisport.

The 17-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle after Bailey tried to turn left while the motorcycle was trying to pass him. Bailey’s side rear door was struck by the motorcycle.

Bailey and his three passengers reported no injuries while the minor was taken to the Baptist Health in Hardin County where he was pronounced dead by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

