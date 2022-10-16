Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
WMDT.com
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park; Multiple Injuries Reported
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has reportedly resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 18, first responders were dispatched to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Hermanville Road, for a reportedly serious crash involving three vehicles.
WBOC
Suspected Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
WMDT.com
One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
WMDT.com
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
WBOC
Delmar Memorial to Honor Officers Hits Delay
DELMAR, Md.- Delmar is planning a memorial to honor fallen officers. Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the memorial is also for the community and law enforcement. "We were trying to help out the police department and also help other officers know that you know there is plenty of community support. The environment for these guys is not really great across the county but we wanted to let these officers know Delmarva to know how we felt," said Shaffer.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WBOC
A Few More Bike Lanes are Coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. --- If you travel on Carroll Street to Riverside Circle and from Riverside Circle to Division Street your commute may soon be impacted. That's because the city plans to install bicycle lanes in this area. Once the work is complete Bonita Maxfield thinks the new bike lanes will...
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
WBOC
Updated: Driver Identified In Connection to Burglary
SALISBURY, Md.- A suspect has been identified in connection to a burglary, after he drove away in a truck when police pulled him over Monday. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says they pulled a truck over and a detective attempted to arrest the driver, he got into the truck and drove away. The truck sped down Bi-State Blvd. Police gave chase, but the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
WBOC
Maryland SHA to Inspect MD 90 Bridges in Worcester County Next Week
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration will begin routine inspections next week of the MD 90 bridge over the St. Martin River and the MD 90 bridge over Assawoman Bay in Ocean City. SHA said the inspections will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and be complete by Friday,...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Gunmen Rob Dollar Store Clerk Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road in Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police recover stolen vehicle, firearms, power tools, drugs
CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – 52-year-old Judy Goddard of Camden Wyoming is behind bars after being found inside stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon. Around 12:48 p.m. on October 15th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Royal Farms at 5456 North DuPont Highway in Dover for a reported stolen vehicle. The caller reported that a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Maryland, and parked in the Royal Farms parking lot.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.
WBOC
Crisfield Police Awarded $50K Federal Grant for Patrol Vehicles
CRISFIELD, Md. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a $50,000 grant for the purchase of two hybrid Ford Interceptors patrol vehicles for the Crisfield Police Department. Congressman Andy Harris, R-MD, acting ranking member of the House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee, made the announcement on Tuesday. Harris said that this...
WBOC
Hebron Man Sentenced to Prison for First-degree Murder
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A Hebron man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years for the murder of his estranged wife as well as the attempted murder of a man who was with her at the time. According to the State's Attorney of Somerset County, on Oct. 17, 2020,...
WBOC
Stockton Community Remembers Longtime Fire Chief
STOCKTON, Md. -- Black bunting hung outside the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday, October 22nd. It was to honor Neil Payne, who served as chief of the fire company for just shy of three decades. We spoke with people in Stockton, and it was clear how large of an...
Comments / 0