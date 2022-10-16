Read full article on original website
Library honors veterans with music, readings
The Wood County District Public Library will be observing Veterans Day with a program of musical selections and readings meant to honor all those who serve. The events will be held Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium, 251 N. Main St. This program will feature Heather McEwen Goldman,...
GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green — Group news
The club met on Sept. 20 at Althaus Farms in Perrysburg Township. Members enjoyed a social time as they shopped in the farm’s store and greenhouses. Cindy Althaus presented a program on the many forms of and uses for squash and gourds, along with a history of the farm, as members enjoyed snacks provided by hostesses Shelly Sabo and Pam Vollmar. New Program Books for Garden Group’s 2022-23 club year were distributed with thanks to Linda Kuhn and Lynette Rosebrook for their work.
BGSU Department of Theatre and Film presents ‘The Harvest’
The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “The Harvest” Oct. 20-29 in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. Written by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Harvest” centers around a group of young Idahoans who are embarking on a mission trip to the Middle East. The pressures of preparing for the trip forces each of the characters to grapple with fears, doubts, identity and their place in a church that promises safety and a meaningful life, but exacts a price for those as it imposes a worldview that is governed by immutable rights and wrongs.
Fall into Rotary Park in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The Rotary Club of Perrysburg invites everyone to a Fall into Rotary Park event on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will be held at Perrysburg Rotary Community Park, 26350 Fort Meigs Road. Fall into Rotary Park will feature...
Cook’s Corner: Sisters bake fair goodies from the family
WAYNE — There’s nothing like hearing firsthand from a stranger about how good your baking is. Both Lyla and Autumn Shank had award-winning recipes — Lyla’s Peanut Butter Fudge and Autumn’s Chocolate Chip Cookies — at the Pemberville Free Fair. And both were bid on and purchased.
Herald holds 4th ward BG meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold his 51st Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. Refreshments will be provided.
COLLEGE GRADUATES
Spencer Tye, Perrysburg, has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nearly 1,600 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement. Conlan Varty of Bloomdale received a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Joshua Tasma of Perrysburg received a...
Donate coats to Salvation Army’s Warm the Family
Do you have some extra coats in your closet that you could donate? They could be used by adults and children in Wood County to stay warm this winter. The Salvation Army of Wood County is hosting its annual Warm the Family program by collecting new and gently used coats for families and children in need.
See the foliage, take a spooky hike with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Native Nursery Night is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Get started volunteering at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
Go on a pumpkin scavenger hunt
Bring a flashlight fand take a walk on the wild side in Wintergarden Nature Preserve to search for fun-themed pumpkins spread out around the designated trail (approximately 3/4 mile) on Friday. After completing the trail, kids can pick up some treats. Feel free to dress up in Halloween costumes. Participants...
Local Briefs
MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee will begin its second season of the First Pres Maumee Afternoon Recital Series on Thursday at 1 p.m., with an organ program featuring George Blackney. Blackney will present at organ recital entitled “Eclectricity,” a program where the musical selections are introduced with...
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
Materni campaigns on infrastructure, freedoms
PERRYSBURG — Infrastructure and the economy are key issues for Perrysburg Councilwoman Jan Materni, who is running for the 75th Ohio House District seat on the Democratic Party ticket. “The number one issue is freedoms, in general, but that includes reproductive, which includes voting rights, includes what I want...
Mary Jane Miller
Mary Jane Miller died at Wood County Hospital On October 17, 2022. Her son Michael was at her side. Mary Jane was born in La Rue, Ohio on March 22, 1932. Her parents were Clayton and Edna (nee Crumlick) Barden. She is survived by her sister Roxie, brother Ken, sons Michael and Gary and daughter in law Tina. Also granddaughters Christina, Mary, Jennifer and six great grandchildren.
Barlekamp, Kelley crowned at North Baltimore
Brady Barlekamp and Kaitlyn Kelley were named fall homecoming king and queen at North Baltimore High School. The crowning was held Sept. 30. Kelley is the daughter of Kim Tressler-Kelly and Tim Kelley. She participates in softball and volleyball. Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of Michigan to study forensic Anthropology.
Proposed BG anti-discrimination change draws crowd of speakers
A proposed amendment to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance drew a number of speakers and a large crowd to Bowling Green City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. A total of 14 speakers addressed the issue; the ordinance received its second reading during the meeting. The legislation would amend Section...
BGSU partners with one of the largest U.S. regional airlines, creates workforce pipeline for aviation students
As the national demand for pilots continues to climb, Bowling Green State University has created a pathway for students to enter the workforce faster through a newly formed partnership with one of the largest regional airlines in the United States. The university’s partnership with Republic Airways provides students a direct...
VIDEO: First ladies on campaign trail
Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio’s Second Lady Tina Husted made a campaign stop Wednesday morning at Mr. Spots restaurant in Bowling Green. DeWine and Husted kicked off the Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour to talk directly with voters about Republican priorities to grow the economy and build a better future for Ohio families, according to a press release. Joining them at stops around the state will be Ohio families, business owners and other statewide candidates’ spouses. The tour will make stops in Wood, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Delaware, Ross, Butler and Montgomery counties. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
High school heat issues being fixed
Bowling Green High School is experiencing issues with the boiler system and does not have heat, according to a communication sent out by Principal Dan Black. Last week, the system was turned on to identify any issues and a few steam leaks were found. Workers have been on site all week working to fix the issue and say it will be fixed for this Thursday, Black said in a Tuesday email.
BG residents encouraged to recycle pumpkins
City of Bowling Green residents are encouraged to recycle their pumpkins and gourds in the city’s yard waste recycling dropoff area (off Tarragon Drive, east of the public works garage). Candles and decorations must be removed before recycling your pumpkins and gourds in one of the three black dumpsters marked for yard waste.
