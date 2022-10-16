ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donald Trump Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Says American Jews Must 'Get Their Act Together'

By Joshua Markland
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Comments / 129

erlinda desilva
2d ago

A true president should care about democracy. A true president should carry about the people, whether they are Democrats or Republicans. A strong country, shares unity, respect ,and truth.

JustBes
3d ago

Trump is still at it thinking his opinion is the center of the universe. He tells people how to think, how to feel, and how to vote; and if they don't do as he suggests, he will attempt to delegitimize them.

Brian Russell
2d ago

That was not anti-semitic. He's correct in that US Jews vote Democrat despite Republicans being the only pro-Israel major party in the US.

