Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’

Look: Joe Burrow Sums Up Bengals' Win Over Saints With Five Words
"Party in the end zone"
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense.
Zac Taylor on the defensive front and their health, operating the offense from the gun and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the team’s win in New Orleans, Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about the injuries to major parts of the defense, operating the offense from the shotgun and the offensive game plan. Here’s a transcript of what he said Monday:. Update on...
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?
No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
Week 7 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some running backs whose status is in flux early in the week:
Colts, Titans Reveal Initial Week 7 Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts have conjured some momentum as of late, winning their last two contests. Their most recent loss came at home in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, a 24-17 disappointment. Now, the Colts already get their shot at redemption on Sunday as they travel to Nashville to try and get some payback on the Titans in Week 7.
Huskies Make a Point to Get Kalepo, Mele Playing Time on Game Day
Defensive linemen and linebackers regularly rotate in and out on game day for the University of Washington football team, such are the physical demands of their positions. Same with running backs and wide receivers. There are plenty of interchangeable parts to go around. However, starting Husky offensive linemen typically remain...
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks. The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
Brian Flores Won’t Provide Steelers Much Help Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7, a familiar foe for one of their more notable assistant coaches. Brian Flores found his way to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Since then, he's filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination and has brought it to light that the team may have been trying to tank while he was head coach.
‘We Punched Back!’ Cowboys Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates
The Dallas Cowboys visited inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It ended in a 26-17 loss ... and a moment of reflection from coach Mike McCarthy as he summarized the comeback effort.
Zeke ‘Pride’: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will induct a diverse class in 2023, including the first marksman in the hall of fame’s history, Olympic skeet shooter Tony Rosetti. The post Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 appeared first on Mississippi Today.
