State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
The Providence Christian volleyball team is heading up to Montgomery to compete in the playoffs. Former fire medic indicted on fentanyl theft charges. Jesse Taylor faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations. One-man crime wave trial delayed...
Fellow merchants come to the aid of businesses destroyed or damaged in the Sunday Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Downtown Enterprise business owners are a close-knit neighborly group, and especially now what affects one retailer is affecting them all. And after a monstrous fire destroyed three businesses, a strong determination. has been formed to build back even greater than before. The city has many...
Dothan citizens asked to report streetlight outages
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As Halloween approaches and the days continue to get shorter, citizens are asked to report any streetlights that are not working. The City’s main priority is the safety of pedestrians and motorists traveling the streets throughout the year. If anyone sees a streetlight that...
Enterprise street remains closed following Sunday fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of College Street in downtown Enterprise remains closed on Monday as the area is still being monitored following Sunday morning’s fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. According to a release from the city, the area of West College Street that...
Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former fire medic has been indicted on charges that he stole and trafficked Fentanyl taken from the Dothan Fire Department. A Houston County Grand Jury, that recently reported its findings, determined the evidence facing Jesse Taylor is sufficient to take him to trial. Arrested in...
Ross Clark Circle storm pipe installation continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, October 18th, storm pipe installation will continue near Sam’s Club on Ross Clark Circle. The installation is part of the road widening project. There will be temporary road closures throughout the week at the northern driveway of Sam’s Club. The closures...
Highspeed Broadband access expands
Cottonwood animal abuse case ends with guilty pleas. Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal. Police chief on mall shooting: This isn't the Wild West. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said...
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The smoke has settled in downtown Enterprise after Sunday morning’s fire that did major damage to three businesses. Less than a week ago, Coffee Corner celebrated their one year anniversary in the City of Progress and were looking forward to the years ahead. But on...
Added security measures could be coming to Wiregrass Commons Mall after the weekend shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Commons Mall is looking at the need to increase its security after a weekend shooting, that could have had the potential of turning deadly. No one was injured in the shooting, but five shell casings were found by investigators. A patron who had...
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is frustrated by a mall shootout but claims it’s no different than what occurs elsewhere. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon. “We have...
Dothan sets new ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ clean-up project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is preparing for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project. This program is a way for the City and citizens to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhoods. The Rip Hewes Stadium neighborhood, located on the east side of S....
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
Man charged with shooting into home in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home. According to court records, Justin Perry Blair is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. The complaint says the incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday. Blair is accused...
Temporary road closure on Honeysuckle Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday night, contractors will begin working on the Beaver Creek Sewer Rehabilitation project. The project will start on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. and will require moving large sections of pipe across Honeysuckle Road. Honeysuckle Road will be closed temporarily near Beaver Creek....
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon.
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
