I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association over his behaviour during his team’s Premier League win at home to Manchester City on Sunday.The Reds boss apologised for his reaction in his post-match interview after he was shown a red card and dismissed from the touchline late on in his side’s 1-0 victory.He could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for Wednesday’s visit of West Ham.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Liverpool v West Ham United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur remain out. West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are...
Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Ray Parlour defends Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp over Man City behaviour

Former Arsenal footballer and talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has defended Jurgen Klopp for his actions towards officials against Manchester City on Sunday. The Liverpool boss was raging after a clear foul on Mohamed Salah was not given and was seen shouting in a linesman’s face as he ran up the touchline. The German coach was sent off as a result and was also spotted sticking his middle finger up at the referee whilst receiving his punishment.
'﻿We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
C﻿ity coach damaged on return from Anfield

The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
Diogo Jota injury: Jurgen Klopp’s alternatives as Liverpool attack suffers another blow

Liverpool could hardly have hoped for on-pitch matters to go any better at the weekend, given the contrasting form they and opponents Manchester City went into Sunday’s big game with.The Reds emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win, though the aftermath was as notable for accusations and ill-feeling as it was for talk about an action-packed game with a surprise outcome, following Mohamed Salah’s winner.However, the single downside for the home team came right at the end of the match and, as it transpires, it’s a big one. Diogo Jota went down hurt shortly before the final whistle and Jurgen Klopp...
Premier League: Reaction as Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle & Saints win

Victory for Manchester United allows them to close to with a point of fourth-placed Chelsea. There were wins for Liverpool. Southampton and Newcastle on Wednesday too. We are back for more Premier League action on Thursday. Until then. 'We have to stop talking about Ronaldo'. FT: Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham.
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Slipping Standards

If you’d said before tonight’s game that Reading would lose 3-2 away to playoff-chasing Swansea City, I’d have been disappointed but not that angry. It’s a tough fixture and we were always up against it. The manner in which this defeat came though is oh so...

