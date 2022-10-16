Oregon State and a big finish, future dividends with students: 10 takeaways from 24-10 win over Washington State

The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).

8 HOURS AGO