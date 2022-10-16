ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State and a big finish, future dividends with students: 10 takeaways from 24-10 win over Washington State

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon softball coasts past Western Oregon

A 12-run first inning allowed Oregon softball to coast in its fourth fall ball game. KK Humphreys went 5 for 5 with four RBIs, Vallery Wong went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs and Allee Bunker, Ariel Carlson and Alyssa Daniell each drove in four runs for the Ducks in a 28-6 win in 10 innings against Western Oregon Wednesday night at Jane Sanders Stadium.
MONMOUTH, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?

The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA

Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass

OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Sherwood Bowmen employ familiar formula for sustained success

The Sherwood Bowmen football team played a very difficult schedule before facing competition in the Pacific Conference. The Bowmen say the tough pre-conference schedule helps them prepare for conference competition and the state playoffs. “We always try to schedule a tough or a challenging preseason in the hopes of becoming...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy