Oregon State and a big finish, future dividends with students: 10 takeaways from 24-10 win over Washington State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon State’s Brandon Kipper has ‘zero’ regrets about returning for a 6th season
Brandon Kipper could have tried his hand at the NFL earlier this year. Five years of college, three years as Oregon State’s starting right tackle, a degree in hand, earned him the right to move on. Yet after reflection following the Beavers’ LA Bowl loss to Utah State, Kipper...
‘We know it’s going to be electric here’: Oregon Ducks eager for top 10 showdown with UCLA
A top 10 matchup with Pac-12 and College Football Playoff implications, “College GameDay” and other outlets converging on Eugene, and a sold out Autzen Stadium are the ingredients to a massive game when Oregon hosts UCLA. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) and No. 9 Bruins (6-0,...
How does Oregon State fare as a huge Pac-12 favorite? Surprisingly well
The Oregon State Beavers are a 24-point favorite over Colorado for Saturday’s 5 p.m. game in Reser Stadium. It’s heady stuff for a program that, not that long ago, regularly found itself as an underdog of that magnitude. It’s been 10 years since the Beavers were favored by at least 14 points in a conference game.
Oregon softball coasts past Western Oregon
A 12-run first inning allowed Oregon softball to coast in its fourth fall ball game. KK Humphreys went 5 for 5 with four RBIs, Vallery Wong went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs and Allee Bunker, Ariel Carlson and Alyssa Daniell each drove in four runs for the Ducks in a 28-6 win in 10 innings against Western Oregon Wednesday night at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Oregon State staring at possibility of a 10-win season: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 24-10 win over Washington State. Also on the menu is a look at Saturday’s upcoming game against Colorado in Reser Stadium. Though they’re not...
Top 10 matchup of Oregon, UCLA features clash of strengths: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we preview the top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA. Clashes of strengths vs. strengths and strengths vs. weaknesses. Q&A with UCLA beat reporter James H. Williams of the Orange County Register.
Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?
The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA
Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
Oregon women’s basketball in top 20 of preseason AP poll
The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season in the top 20. The Ducks landed at No. 20 with 206 points in the preseason AP poll, the sixth consecutive season they will open the season ranked in the AP Poll. Oregon is one of three ranked...
Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison expected to play against UCLA; offensive lineman Steven Jones, running back Byron Cardwell Jr. still on the mend
No. 10 Oregon expects safety Bryan Addison to be able to return for this week’s matchup with No. 9 UCLA. Addison, a fifth-year redshirt-junior, missed UO’s win at Arizona due to unspecified reasons. “I think Bryan will be available and ready to roll,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers are looking for their first Pac-12 three-game winning streak since 2013 on Saturday, they host the Colorado Buffaloes at 5 p.m. at Reser Stadium. OSU is coming off back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State. Colorado posted its first win of the season last week, beating California in overtime.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Indoors impacts special teams
Oregon moved practice indoors on Wednesday due to air quality and it had an impact on special teams. The punting competition remains ongoing, though Andrew Boyle repped exclusively on kickoffs Wednesday morning at the Moshofsky Center. Adam Barry, Ross James and Lachlan Bruce all punted, tough multiple punts hit the...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
AP Top 25 men’s basketball preseason poll: North Carolina Tar Heels No. 1, Oregon Ducks No. 21
North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters...
GoDucks.com
Mighty Oregon Podcast: Rashad, Fouts And A Comeback For The Ages
The latest episode of the Mighty Oregon Podcast looks back on Oregon's epic fourth-quarter comeback at UCLA in 1970.
VentureBeat
Nvidia’s founding couple donates $50M for AI computing at alma mater Oregon State University
Oregon State University today announced that Jen-Hsun (Jensen) Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Lori Huang donated $50 million to the school to build a new innovation complex on campus. The university has also raised a total of $100 million in gifts to launch what will ultimately be a $200 million...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
travelawaits.com
11 Delicious Restaurants In Salem, Oregon — From Cajun And Creole Fare To Spanish Tapas
It should come as no surprise that Salem, Oregon, is home to a delicious dining scene. After all, the city in northwestern Oregon sits in the midst of the fertile Willamette Valley, is near the birthplace of the luscious marionberry, and is just an hour and a half drive from the seafood bounty of the Pacific Ocean.
kezi.com
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
Sherwood Bowmen employ familiar formula for sustained success
The Sherwood Bowmen football team played a very difficult schedule before facing competition in the Pacific Conference. The Bowmen say the tough pre-conference schedule helps them prepare for conference competition and the state playoffs. “We always try to schedule a tough or a challenging preseason in the hopes of becoming...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0