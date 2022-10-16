Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking competition in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
wtvy.com
Mental exam delays trial on charges man went on violent rampage, stole police car
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Incomplete mental evaluation results have delayed a suspect’s trial involving a Dothan rampage last year. Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 43 of Jakin, Georgia, was ordered in February to undergo a battery of examinations though court records do not reveal when those tests were conducted. He had...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
wtvy.com
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
wtvy.com
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center. According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of murder is denied probation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— On October 19, a Houston County Judge denied probation for a man accused of a 2021 murder. Judge Henry. D “Butch” Binford has denied probation for Chrisitan De-Andre McCallister, 21, of Dothan. According to court documents, McCallister, originally charged with murder, pled guilty to...
wtvy.com
Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge on Wednesday refused to award probation to a man involved in a mistaken identity shooting. Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of manslaughter in a plea agreement, and received 15 years. He then sought...
Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests two suspects after Thursday morning search warrant
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit, along with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Deer Run Road Thursday morning. Zachary Blake Walden, 42, and Lisa Ann Jordan, 61, were both taken into custody following the search warrant. Assisting the...
Andalusia Star News
Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges
The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
wdhn.com
Geneva Police continues to search for missing man
Geneva police has turned to the public for help in the search of Jimmy Wingate, 45, who was last seen as a patient at the Wiregrass Medical Center. Wingate was brought to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon by an EMS to receive treatment from physicians. After being treated, medical staff...
WSFA
I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control. No further...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
Okaloosa County Sheriff announces sudden death of Capt. Jay Jones
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared the news Monday of Captain Jay Jones’ death over the weekend. Aden said Capt. Jones died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning from natural causes. He was 51 years old. “We all have different personalities and Jay, I would call in one-word compliance. Jay was a […]
wdhn.com
Traffic now clear on Highway after three-car crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Dothan Highway 84 West and Main Street. Traffic in the U.S Highway 84 West eastbound lane was backed up for a short period of time. No injuries have been reported. Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department were on...
wtvy.com
House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather. Clothes donations may be gently used. Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired) Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub.
wdhn.com
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
wtvy.com
Shelby County @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Shelby County takes on Rehobeth. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
