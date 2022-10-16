Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
Nakia Creek fire is now ‘No. 1 priority fire in nation’ as firefighters ramp up efforts, wait for rain
Officials say the Nakia Creek fire is the “number-one priority fire in the nation” because of its potential risk to life and the resources it will take to put it out. Though evacuation orders have been dialed back for some of the 40,000 people who had to leave their homes this week, “we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Dave Larson, deputy incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry, the agency that has taken charge of the firefighting efforts at Larch Mountain in Clark County.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
q13fox.com
Fire Marshal looking to identify people, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. - The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is looking to identify a vehicle and a person or people seen near the Nakia Creek wildfire. The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has forced evacuation orders as it has burned 1,796 acres. Fire officials say it is around 5% contained.
International Business Times
Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively
The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
Evacuation zones shrink as crews continue to battle Nakia Creek Fire
A "dynamic situation" in Camas, Wash. continues as the Nakia Creek Fire has spread to what officials now estimate is 1,565 acres. The smoke from the fire has become so dense that it has grounded some of the aircraft that have been trying to fight it.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County
The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
Staffing shortage forces Portland Fire & Rescue to shut down fire engine
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire engine pulled away from Fire Station 4 in Downtown Portland Monday afternoon. If anything, it was indication it was business as usual, but that was not the case over the weekend. "One of these days there will be a fire and it'll be dangerous,"...
Why reverse-911 calls showed as ‘spam’ for Nakia Creek Fire
As the Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders were put in place for residents near the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, some reverse-911 calls were being flagged as "spam" or coming from a city north of Seattle.
Vancouver Waterfront masterplan nears completion
The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...
Semi-truck crash closes road near Salem hospital
If you're heading through Salem Wednesday morning, you may want to avoid the area near Salem Health Salem Hospital.
Dozens of evacuated horses find refuge at the Clark County Fairgrounds
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire is impacting rural landowners with livestock and big animals as they evacuate to safety. There's a shelter set up for horses at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Kellian Whidden is the manager of Green Mountain Stables out in the Fern Prairie...
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
kptv.com
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
North Portland power repaired after tree fall
Thousands of residents in North Portland lost their power Tuesday morning for a few hours.
Smoke from Nakia Creek fire affects outside high school sports
The Nakia Creek fire in Washington’s Clark County has spread up to 1,796 as of Tuesday morning, and it also brought with it a noticeable amount of smoke to the Portland area. And the smoke has taken out some local high school sports, including a major Portland Interscholastic League...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1