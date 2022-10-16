Officials say the Nakia Creek fire is the “number-one priority fire in the nation” because of its potential risk to life and the resources it will take to put it out. Though evacuation orders have been dialed back for some of the 40,000 people who had to leave their homes this week, “we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Dave Larson, deputy incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry, the agency that has taken charge of the firefighting efforts at Larch Mountain in Clark County.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO