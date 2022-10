There’s no such thing as a must-win game in Week 7 for playoff purposes, but this certainly feels like it. Last week, the Arizona Cardinals’ offense scored three points against the league’s 31st-ranked defense in Seattle. It was a miserable showing for a team that is supposed to be one of the league’s top offenses, supplemented by the least expensive (by cap) defenses in the NFL.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO