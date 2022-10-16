ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqTja_0ibW80tq00

Liverpool have pledged to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola during Sunday’s fiery Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.

City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.

Phil Foden thought he had given City the lead but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check and Liverpool went on to win 1-0 with a Mohamed Salah strike.

Guardiola was not hit by any of the objects but Liverpool promptly opened an investigation into the matter.

A club spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today’s game.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield.

“This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order.”

It is not the first time there has been crowd trouble around games involving Liverpool and City at Anfield, with the rivalry between the two clubs having grown considerably in recent years.

Most notoriously, in 2018, City’s team bus was pelted with bottles and other objects as it arrived at the Merseyside ground for a Champions League encounter.

Asked about the latest incident, Guardiola said sarcastically: “Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year.

“All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Opposite number Jurgen Klopp had not been aware of the matter but apologised on behalf of the home club.

He said: “Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never.”

It was not the only unsavoury incident on Sunday with Liverpool also expressing their disappointment at chanting and vandalism by City fans referencing the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies.

Next time we will do it better. It didn't get me. They try it again next year. All these coins, they tried, but didn't get it. They got the coach years ago

Pep Guardiola

While there was chanting during the game, graffiti was also left in a number of areas of the Anfield Road End, which houses visiting supporters.

Photographs obtained by the PA news agency show some of the graffiti referred to “murderers” and the number of people killed at both Heysel and Hillsborough.

A Liverpool statement read: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

City did not comment on the issue of the chanting when contacted by PA.

However, it is understood City felt remarks from Klopp ahead of the game had needlessly inflamed the tension between the two clubs.

Klopp said that clubs such as Sheikh Mansour-owned City had “no ceiling” and could “do what they want” because of their vast finances, and that others could not compete.

Merseyside Police have confirmed they will conduct an investigation into the events of Sunday.

A statement read: “We can confirm we are working closely with LFC and MCFC to understand what has taken place during the match at Anfield today, Sunday 16 October.

“We have been made aware that offensive behaviour had taken place during the Liverpool v Manchester City game, and that offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away section.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are working with both clubs to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing offensive behaviour.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Darwin Nunez is now backing up his potential with goals after the Uruguay international scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham.The 23-year-old has had a disjointed start to his Anfield career after getting sent off on just his third appearance but, having offered some promising cameos, he is now turning it into tangible results.His goal was his third in as many starts and his first-half performance alone, where he had five shots, scored one and hit the post with another, showed the threat he poses and his night was only ended prematurely...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down tunnel

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday after the Portuguese walked down the tunnel before the end of the 2-0 win over Tottenham.Ronaldo was named on the bench against Spurs and saw his team-mates take control of the game thanks to second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.After Ten Hag had made it clear he would not be coming on, Ronaldo made a quick exit, which could land him in hot water.“I don’t pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow,” the Dutchman said.“I want to keep the focus on...
The Independent

Graham Potter defends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role as late substitute in Chelsea draw

Graham Potter defended his decision to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench for 81 minutes of Chelsea’s goalless derby draw at Brentford.Former Arsenal striker Aubameyang, who has scored three times in his last five matches, was left kicking his heels as his team-mates laboured in front of goal.Aubameyang was finally sent on with nine minutes remaining but his only half-chance was a low drive from outside the area which was easily gathered by Bees keeper David Raya.When quizzed on why Aubameyang was not sent on sooner, Potter said: “I know the reasons why. He’s played a lot and it gave...
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Chelsea‘s four-game Premier League winning run petered out in a tame goalless draw at Brentford on Wednesday as the home side looked the more enterprising for much of a night that failed to live up to its west London derby expectations. Brentford’s fans, still getting used to watching their team take on the heavyweights of the Premier League, initially seemed unsure how to greet the result, before eventually realising it was an excellent point and applauding their men.For Chelsea it was a disappointing night, not just for the dropped points but for a generally low-key display desperately short of pattern...
The Independent

Manchester United produce fine performance to beat Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a mightily impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season.Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification rivals at a rocking Old Trafford.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were on the backfoot from the outset and United ran out 2-0 victors as impressive Fred’s deflected strike was followed up an excellent curling effort from captain Fernandes.This was the best performance of summer appointment Ten Hag’s reign and began with Antony hitting the...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to wrap up Europa League progress to ‘skip two matches’

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to make short work of their Europa League group and earn some time off as they prepare to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.Arsenal have won their opening three Group A fixtures and a victory over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Eredivisie outfit will see them qualify for the knockout stages and put them on the cusp of topping the group.Winning the group is rewarded with a bye for the round of 32, something which could prove even more vital in a season where a winter World Cup has truncated the calendar.Arteta has rotated in the...
The Independent

Man Utd vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Bruno Fernandes stunner

Manchester United produced arguably its most complete performance under Erik ten Hag by beating Tottenham 2-0 to move within a point of the Premier League’s top four on Wednesday.Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes ensured victory in a game that saw Hugo Lloris pull off a string of fine saves to keep the score down.United now sits one point behind fourth-place Chelsea and four off Tottenham, who have played a game more.While victory prompted a rapturous response from the crowd — Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to steal the headlines when he walked off to the changing room before the...
The Independent

Arsenal open Women’s Champions League campaign by thrashing holders Lyon

Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women’s Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France.England star Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of intent in the tournament.Lyon, winners of the Champions League on eight occasions, had no answer as Arsenal swept them aside through first-half goals from Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum and Mead.Foord and Mead then added further goals during a two-minute spell in the second-half to leave Lyon in disarray as they suffered just a second loss in their...
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy