ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 17

virgil virgil
3d ago

I feel like this is a little on the obvious side. Like... "Sources report that Brian Snitker has a belly button."You've really touched my yearning for knowledge.

Reply(1)
4
Region Voices
2d ago

Just shows how hard it is to win back to back World Series The Oakland As did a 3 peat in the 70s which shows just how hard it is

Reply(1)
2
I am pissed off
2d ago

the dodgers and the Mets and the Cardinals also went out early. sometimes the regular season 🏆 s don't do well in the playoffs.

Reply(1)
2
Related
FanSided

Dansby Swanson’s Chicago ties should scare Braves fans

With rumors swirling that the Chicago Cubs are seeking a new shortstop, there’s one simple reason why Dansby Swanson makes a great candidate. Dansby Swanson has become a beloved figure by Braves fans, but his tenure in Atlanta could soon be coming to an end. Nothing has been confirmed,...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins

The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
FanSided

Everything Alex Anthopoulos said about Braves offseason decisions

The Atlanta Braves have a tough offseason test ahead of them, but what does general manager Alex Anthopoulos think about the matter?. Anthopoulos has done a masterful job crafting this Braves team in his image, and signing a number of big-name players before they enter their walk year. That fact has been key as it pertains to signing said players below market value.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NL Championship Series Top Plays: Padres host Phillies in Game 1

The National League Championship Series is underway, as the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on FS1. San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card Round, and followed that up by beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Round, before taking down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler star in NLCS Game 1 victory

The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the 2022 National League Championship Series with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1. Phillies co-ace Zack Wheeler dominated with seven shutout innings to give the Philly bullpen a much-needed light night of work. On offense, Bryce Harper homered for a third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber blasted one of the longest home runs in recent postseason history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy