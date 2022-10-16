Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Auburn basketball team to play in-state opponent in private scrimmage
AUBURN, Alabama–In addition to three exhibition games back in August played on a tour to Israel and another planned vs. UAH on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd, Coach Bruce Pearl’s basketball team will get another opportunity to compete against outside competition before opening its 2022-23 regular season. On Sunday the...
Business as usual for Auburn’s Bryan Harsin despite swirling job rumors
As speculation mounted regarding his future as Auburn’s head football coach, Bryan Harsin treated Monday like the beginning of any other bye week. Harsin made stops Monday in Birmingham and Mobile, both to visit with key recruits and for a pair of speaking engagements. He spoke at the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club in the morning (obviously) and then addressed the 1st & 10 Club in Mobile for dinner.
An Auburn player's account of the arguments on the sideline against Ole Miss
ESPN made it sound like there was some drama on the Auburn sideline during the Ole Miss game.
Podcast: Why didn't Auburn football fire Bryan Harsin?
We discuss what is happening at Auburn on the latest Locked On Auburn.
Opelika, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Citronelle High School volleyball team will have a game with Beauregard High School on October 19, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn holds its 75th Hey Day
On Oct. 19, Auburn University celebrated the 75th anniversary of Hey Day. The event took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Haley Concourse and the Campus Green. Hey Day, which began in 1947, is one of Auburn’s oldest traditions, according to Assistant Director of Hey Day Sam Laggan, sophomore in business administration.
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Homecoming, what's next?
Emmy Beason, senior in public relations, was announced as this year’s Miss Homecoming winner on Sep. 24, 2022. She won the election with 28.85% of the votes and had a 6.3% margin of victory over the runner-up, Jenna Codner, senior in public relations. “I immediately put my hand up...
John Samuel Shenker: 'It’s a lot about recovery'
The bye week came at a good time for the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn football fans split on if Jeff Grimes is a qualified head coach option
Auburn football is in a state of ambiguity regarding the head coaching position. Bryan Harsin currently sits in the seat, but there’s a ticking clock on his tenure, and it’s unclear just how much sand is in the hourglass. While his coaching record fell to 9-11 overall and...
Prattville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jefferson Davis High School football team will have a game with Prattville High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
Alexander City, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Bayside Academy volleyball team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on October 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WSFA
Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
WTVM
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
WTVM
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas. High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation. The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council paves way for public art
During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a change to a current ordinance that would pave the way for murals and other public art within Auburn’s city limits. Mayor Ron Anders also announced the official opening of a community health care clinic in the Boykin Community Center. The...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Comments / 0