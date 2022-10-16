Before Marquette women’s soccer sticks their hand in the wheat thresher that is Georgetown’s defense, let’s walk through exactly what lays ahead for the Golden Eagles. Marquette is 3-3-1 after playing seven of their 10 Big East matches this season. They picked up the draw last Thursday to snap a three match losing skid and then knocked off Villanova 1-0 on Sunday to even their record and move to 10 points in the table on the season. Heading into Thursday’s match day — a full slate of five games with St. John’s sitting out as the 11th wheel — Marquette is sitting alone in sixth place in the Big East. All that’s been clinched for them so far is they can not win the league any longer, as Georgetown is too far in front of them, and they can not finish last as Seton Hall and their three points with two matches left to play can not catch the Golden Eagles.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO