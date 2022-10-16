Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: at #16 Georgetown
Before Marquette women’s soccer sticks their hand in the wheat thresher that is Georgetown’s defense, let’s walk through exactly what lays ahead for the Golden Eagles. Marquette is 3-3-1 after playing seven of their 10 Big East matches this season. They picked up the draw last Thursday to snap a three match losing skid and then knocked off Villanova 1-0 on Sunday to even their record and move to 10 points in the table on the season. Heading into Thursday’s match day — a full slate of five games with St. John’s sitting out as the 11th wheel — Marquette is sitting alone in sixth place in the Big East. All that’s been clinched for them so far is they can not win the league any longer, as Georgetown is too far in front of them, and they can not finish last as Seton Hall and their three points with two matches left to play can not catch the Golden Eagles.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Men’s Basketball Picked To Finish Ninth
Big East Basketball Media Day was on Tuesday, and that means that we got the results of the preseason poll of the league’s coaches as to how they think things are going to go in 2022-23. Let’s just get right to it: The Big East coaches voted YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles to finish ninth in the league this year. Marquette picked up 32 points in the poll, landing them four points behind eighth place Butler and 11 points in front of 10th place Georgetown.
anonymouseagle.com
#16 Marquette Volleyball Falls To #21 Creighton; Sweeps Xavier
Well, the yearly Big East volleyball showdown in Omaha went the same way it has gone every single year since The Reformation: Creighton beat Marquette. In this case, it was the #21 ranked Bluejays bouncing back from an 0-2 hole that the #16 ranked Golden Eagles put them in to get the 3-2 (21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-8) reverse sweep victory.
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Nnanna Njoku
Frontcourt depth was at a premium last season, with Eric Dixon playing a bulk at the ‘5,’ and even Jermaine Samuels was stepping in for some big man minutes in the second half of the season. Reserve true center or big man minutes should not be an issue...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Seven
As No. 16 Penn State football disappointed in a blowout loss to Michigan, several former Penn Staters were also in action on Saturday. Some had standout performances, while others failed to follow up on their successes from last week. Here’s a look at how some other Nittany Lions performed on...
Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
fox29.com
Philadelphia-area transplant brings taste of home to San Diego
SAN DIEGO - Phillies fans traveling to San Diego for the National League Championship Series won't have to look hard to find Philadelphia's most popular hometown comfort food. More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philly Cheesesteaks at his Philly-themed shop in San Diego.
Football Players, Actors, and Reporters Among Famous Pennsbury Alum Inducted into District’s Hall of Fame
The inductees all graduated from eh Bucks County school and went on to successful careers. A group of celebrities that graduated from the same Bucks County school district were recently recognized for their successful careers. Several well-known graduates of the Pennsbury School District were recently inducted into into their Hall...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities
Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
NBC Philadelphia
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness
PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
Delco Locales Finally Make It to the Monopoly Board
A special new edition Monopoly game board released Oct. 11 has a Main Line theme, but includes places like Villanova University, Haverford College and the Glen Mills Train Station located in Delaware County, writes Franki Rudenesky for Philly Voice. The game is a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top...
billypenn.com
After decades of ‘quiet fleecing,’ Philadelphia could lead a workers’ revolution
Workers in the U.S. are facing two potential futures. In one direction, there’s movement toward better working conditions and finally seeing wages catch up to the cost of living. In the other, inflation continues to outpace income — even if people recently fought for higher pay and won.
alleghenyfront.org
How the Delaware River went from a stinking mess to a year-round attraction
This story is part of WHYY’s Reviving the river series, and was first published on January 15, 2019. Joe Newton would fish on the Delaware River every day if he could. “It depends on the weather and the conditions and the like,” the Willingboro, N.J. resident said as he readied his 20-foot motor boat for a morning on the river near the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
Fort Washington-Based Timoney Knox’s Acquisition of Wayne Firm Positions It to Better Serve Main Line Clients
Fort Washington-based Timoney Knox, one of the largest law firms in Montgomery County, has acquired the Wayne law firm of Davis Bennett Spiess and Livingood LLC (DBSL). The acquisition means that Timoney Knox — renowned for its prominent trusts and estates practice, led by senior partner George Riter — will now add Carol Livingood to its partnership ranks. Also, the firm will now have an office in Wayne, with convenient client parking to better serve clients throughout the Main Line and particularly in Delaware County.
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
Comments / 0