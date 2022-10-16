ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Concert held at Sons of Erin to aid veterans cemetery in Agawam

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IGT0_0ibW5cYO00

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Folks visiting the Sons of Erin in Westfield on Sunday were treated to the joyous tones of live music, with the added knowledge that this concert was dedicated to supporting our fallen veterans.

The funds raised during Sunday’s show will benefit the Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam. They are a group dedicated to maintaining the memorial cemetery and keeping the final resting place of so many veterans in good condition.

“This is the second year we’ve pulled off this fundraiser. The Friends raises money to benefit the cemetery. 100% of our proceeds goes back to the cemetery. We come in where the Veteran’s Cemetery budget does not allow,” said Kathleen Duquette, the Treasurer and Fundraising Chairperson of the Friends of the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery at Agawam.

One major undertaking by the Friends is coordinating a wreath laying at the cemetery in December in partnership with Wreaths Across America.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dakin hosts walk-in adoption event

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Dakin Humane Society held a walk-in adoption event on Saturday afternoon. The one-day event was aimed towards helping as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes and new owners. Subaru partnered with the event and vowed to donate $100 to Dakin for every cat, kitten...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy