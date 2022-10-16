Concert held at Sons of Erin to aid veterans cemetery in Agawam

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Folks visiting the Sons of Erin in Westfield on Sunday were treated to the joyous tones of live music, with the added knowledge that this concert was dedicated to supporting our fallen veterans.

The funds raised during Sunday’s show will benefit the Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam. They are a group dedicated to maintaining the memorial cemetery and keeping the final resting place of so many veterans in good condition.

“This is the second year we’ve pulled off this fundraiser. The Friends raises money to benefit the cemetery. 100% of our proceeds goes back to the cemetery. We come in where the Veteran’s Cemetery budget does not allow,” said Kathleen Duquette, the Treasurer and Fundraising Chairperson of the Friends of the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery at Agawam.

One major undertaking by the Friends is coordinating a wreath laying at the cemetery in December in partnership with Wreaths Across America.

