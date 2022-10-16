ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Chinese smart meters could be a threat to power supplies in Britain if used as 'a Trojan horse that could pull down the whole of the grid', experts warn

By Miles Dilworth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A quarter of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid.

At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by a subsidiary of the state-owned China Electronics Corporation (CEC).

There are already 250,000 Kaifa meters in homes across the country, according to industry figures obtained by the Daily Mail.

But experts predict there could be more than three million by the end of the rollout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098udm_0ibW5VKB00

It has sparked accusations that penny-pinching energy firms are ignoring ‘a Trojan horse that could pull down the whole of the grid’ as they source cheaper meters.

Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, co-chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, slammed ministers for their ‘complacency in assessing the risk posed by Chinese state-owned companies’ and exposing Britain to ‘the security risk posed by an aggressive’ Beijing.

How our supply could go off with a flick of a switch

All smart meters in the UK are fitted with a remote controlled off switch.

This is not essential to their functioning, but utility companies argue it saves them money if they don’t have to send a bailiff to disconnect a house should it default on bills.

But the measure has sparked security concerns.

If the switches were used to turn off a significant proportion of meters in tandem, the national grid would be generating far more energy than was being used.

This would trigger a surge and damage substations, leaving entire cities without power.

It comes after the head of GCHQ warned that China’s plans for global technological dominance posed a ‘huge threat to us all’.

Sir Jeremy Fleming said China was seeking to create ‘client economies and governments’ by selling technology cheaply to other countries in order to leverage influence.

The UK Government has ordered telecoms equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei to be stripped out of the UK’s 5G network.

But Nick Hunn, a director at WiFore Consulting, who gave evidence to a parliamentary inquiry on smart meters, warned that Kaifa could represent a greater threat.

He said this was because all meters featured a switch that can be used to remotely turn off power, potentially blacking out homes and ‘destroying’ the national grid.

Energy suppliers say meter manufacturers cannot access this switch, but Mr Hunn said it ‘shows a frightening lack of complacency if they think the system can’t be hacked’, adding: ‘It is handing a loaded gun to China.’

The International Cyber Policy Centre has designated CEC as ‘very high risk’ due to its role as one of China’s leading producers of military electronics, while the US has blocked the use of Chinese smart meters.

But Octopus Energy hailed the installation of its 100,000th Kaifa meter this year by declaring it was ‘just the beginning’ of a ‘great partnership’. Ovo Energy has ordered 38,000 Kaifa meters for 2022 alone, while Eon has signed a four-year deal with the Chinese firm.

Multiple industry sources have told the Mail that Kaifa is winning around 20 per cent of contracts by undercutting European competitors by as much as 30 per cent.

They believe Kaifa’s strategy is to use the UK market to gain credibility before it ‘jacks up’ prices.

An Octopus spokesman said Kaifa meters constituted less than 4 per cent of its installations.

Both Energy UK and the Government stressed that all smart meters operating in Great Britain were subject to ‘robust security standards’.

Michael Wu, head of Kaifa UK, said the accusations were not ‘an honest reflection of our company’ and a result of an ‘adversarial political narrative’.

Comments / 2

Related
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

660K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy