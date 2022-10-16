ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut

By Addy Bink, William Gavin, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

MORRIS, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy has been euthanized, Connecticut wildlife officials confirmed Sunday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Morris, a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

Details about the attack haven’t been released but according to the spokesperson, the boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bear was found by DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police and Connecticut State Police and euthanized.

This isn’t the first bear euthanized in Connecticut this year.

In June, a bear deemed a “public safety threat” was euthanized after breaking into a home in Canton.

A homeowner told wildlife officials they tried to scare the bear away but the animal tried to break through a window. It then ran away, only to return to the area a few hours later.

The bear then ransacked a home’s kitchen and was found with food items it had taken. Because it showed no signs of fear or wariness of people, officials euthanized the bear. They then found four young cubs nearby .

The bear population has been on the rise across Connecticut, officials said earlier this year. Five years ago, the population was around 600 to 800 bears. Now, it is estimated to be around 1,200 .

Officials warn against feeding bears, and if you encounter one in the wild, you should make your presence known by shouting and waving your arms or walking away slowly.

