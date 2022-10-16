ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q38kn_0ibW5KrQ00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday.

Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU.

The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left — a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.

It was a fitting end to a day that began with Burrow walking into the Superdome wearing Chase’s No. 1 LSU jersey, paying homage to the memorable connection he and Chase had the previous time they played in New Orleans. The gesture also foreshadowed what they were about to do in their return.

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas

Chase’s go-ahead score capped a rally in the final four minutes for Cincinnati (3-3), starting with Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal that trimmed New Orleans’ lead to 26-24.

The Saints (2-4) failed to get a first down on their next series, and Blake Gillikin’s shanked punt fluttered out of bounds at the Cincinnati 40.

One play later, Chase was racing away from the Saints’ secondary.

It was the Bengals’ first lead, and they made it stand up by stalling New Orleans at midfield on a long, incomplete pass on fourth down. Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple was in coverage on that play, falling down in front of receiver Marquez Callaway as the ball came down near the sideline.

The Saints, and their fans, protested for a pass interference penalty, but no flag was forthcoming.

New Orleans rushed for 228 yards as a team, but ended four drives inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line with Wil Lutz field goals.

Burrow’s other touchdown passes went for 9 yards to Joe Mixon and 15 yards to Chase.

A fumble by Bengals punt returner Trent Taylor set up the game’s opening score. Andrew Dowell stripped the ball free and Adam Trautman recovered for New Orleans at the Cincinnati 32.

Shortly after, Andy Dalton connected with Tre’Quan Smith over the middle for an 18-yard score.

Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week eight AP, coaches polls after bye week

After Mixon’s TD tied it, the Saints regained the lead when undrafted rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed, making his NFL regular-season debut, took an end-around to the right side 44 yards for a touchdown.

Burrow trimmed the Saints’ lead to 17-14 in the second quarter when he ducked out of a near sack and scrambled 19 yards for a score.

Lutz’s second field goal made it 20-14 at halftime.

INJURIES

Bengals: Reserve defensive end and special teams contributor Jeff Gunter went down during warmups and was carted off with an apparent leg injury.

Saints: Trautman, a starting tight end, was treated for an ankle injury in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host Atlanta on Oct. 23.

Saints: Visit Arizona on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday. Zappe, starting his second game in place of the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Harvest Prep goes for undefeated season, league title

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Harvest Prep Warriors are one game away from completing a perfect regular season and being the only team in central Ohio to go 10-0 this year. “We put in the work so for us to be undefeated, it’s not surprising,” Harvest Prep quarterback Aidan Rogers said. “We’re putting in […]
WINCHESTER, OH
The Associated Press

Giants' Jones, Lawrence playing their best in 4th seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have been linked since being taken in the first round by the New York Giants in the 2019 draft. Not only were they drafted together, they ended up being roommates in training camp and close friends. The two showed flashes in their first three seasons, but there were always questions about whether they would deliver on being first-round picks. They’re delivering this year, much like a lot of the Giants under Brian Daboll.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Clinton County crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vance, Ryan answer the Trump question during 2nd debate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans flock to the polls in the second week of early voting, two U.S. Senate candidates hope to prove to voters — for the second time this month — that their platforms make them the most equipped to represent the Buckeye State in Washington, D.C. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy