ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy

By Addy Bink, William Gavin, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcilu_0ibW5Jyh00

MORRIS, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy has been euthanized, Connecticut wildlife officials confirmed Sunday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Morris, a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

Details about the attack haven’t been released but according to the spokesperson, the boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bear was found by DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police and Connecticut State Police and euthanized.

Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma

This isn’t the first bear euthanized in Connecticut this year.

In June, a bear deemed a “public safety threat” was euthanized after breaking into a home in Canton.

A homeowner told wildlife officials they tried to scare the bear away but the animal tried to break through a window. It then ran away, only to return to the area a few hours later.

The bear then ransacked a home’s kitchen and was found with food items it had taken. Because it showed no signs of fear or wariness of people, officials euthanized the bear. They then found four young cubs nearby .

Chicago resident describes encounter with woman accused of dismembering landlord

The bear population has been on the rise across Connecticut, officials said earlier this year. Five years ago, the population was around 600 to 800 bears. Now, it is estimated to be around 1,200 .

Officials warn against feeding bears, and if you encounter one in the wild, you should make your presence known by shouting and waving your arms or walking away slowly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities

(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CDC: Expect flu season to be worse this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has dropped mask requirements for healthcare facilities, just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that this year’s flu season will be worse than last year. The CDC is reporting an early rise in influenza cases across the country after the illness was kept at bay for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet face to face at 7 p.m. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

$30K COVID-19 mortgage relief reopened in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A mortgage relief fund offering up to $30,000 is reopening next month. The fund, developed by Illinois Housing Development Authority, is designed to help struggling homeowners who have fallen behind on monthly mortgage payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously opened in April and applications were considered through […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker speaks on SAFE-T Act at debate

(WTVO) — Tuesday night’s Illinois governor debate covered many topics including crime, abortion and education. Both candidates were also asked about the SAFE-T Act, the major criminal justice reform bill which will eliminate cash bail across the state. Governor JB Pritzker supports the bill, but said that changes need to be made to it. Lawmakers […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker, Bailey meet for final debate

(WTVO) — The major party candidates for Illinois governor faced off on the debate stage Tuesday for the second and last time. Early voting is already underway in Illinois, and polls show Democratic Governor JB Pritzker with a double-digit lead over Republican State Senator Darren Bailey. Tuesday night offered a chance for Bailey to shake […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy