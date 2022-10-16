Read full article on original website
KRGV
Husband and wife charged in death of teen boy, Brownsville police say
A married couple were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old with autism, the Brownsville Police Department announced in a news release. Brownsville police officers responded to the 300 block of Center Drive Monday at around 4 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive male...
kurv.com
2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash
A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
kurv.com
Brownsville Couple Charged In Autistic Teen’s Death
A Brownsville couple have been charged with murder in the death of the woman’s autistic nephew. The 15-year-old was found unresponsive early Monday morning in a home on the 300 block of Center Drive in southwest Brownsville. Police investigators say there were signs of foul play, and the boy’s...
KRGV
Crash involving Edinburg police unit under investigation
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a crash that hospitalized one of their own and two other individuals. The crash occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release. According to the release, a witness said a gray...
Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
Search uncovers drugs, money, ammo and weapons, Cameron County sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive. Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday. Deputies and U.S. Postal […]
Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BPD: Woman suspected of swiping stolen debit card
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10. […]
Suspect drives by while police interview assault victim, resulting in chase, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Oct. 13 on charges of assault family violence and more. Brownsville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Las Mananitas Drive after receiving a call reporting an assault. When officers made contact with the victim at the location, she told officers that a man identified […]
KRGV
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya
A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly migrant crash that left three people dead in La Joya back in June, according to a post from the La Joya Police Department. Ivan Rios, is charged with three counts of murder and three count of human smuggling, according...
progresstimes.net
Prosecutor turns the tables on witness in Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial
An attempt to undercut the bribery case against former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar Jr. backfired spectacularly on Tuesday, when the judge had to interrupt the trial to warn a witness. Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 68, of Progreso Lakes arranged for a company to pay his cousin, former Weslaco City...
KRGV
Former Mercedes school district employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student to go on trial
A former Mercedes Independent School District employee will go on trial after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The allegations come from last year, when David Reyes, 53, worked at Harrell Middle School, according to court records. Reyes was accused of giving a minor “items of...
McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot and killed her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said. According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been […]
