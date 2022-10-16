ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

‘Crowds Will be Roaring': East LA Classic Kicks off at LA Coliseum

A big rivalry requires a big venue. Garfield High School from East LA will take on Roosevelt High School from Boyle Heights at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the East LA Classic high school football game. It’s the century-old rivalry that connects several communities for decades. “It's one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Gamble House's Free Family Day Has Tours, Art, Outdoor Fun

Some of our favorite fairy tales involve enchanted castles, the sorts of splendid structures that brim with magical stories, incredible characters, and hope-filled messages. But finding those structures in the modern world? That's a little harder. True, incredible real-world characters exist in contemporary times, and hope-laden resolutions, too, but the...
PASADENA, CA

