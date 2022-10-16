ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Join Daniel Radcliffe in Remembering Robbie Coltrane

 3 days ago
Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are joining their "Harry Potter" co-star Daniel Radcliffe in fondly remembering Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the film series.

After hearing of Coltrane's death on October 14 at 72, Grint posted an image of Coltrane in character as Hagrid, writing, "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination."

More seriously, he went on to write, "No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie. Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser."

In a touching Instagram Story, Watson wrote, "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and as an adult."

Praising him professionally, she went on, "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant - he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

She finished, "Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were that to us."

She posted it with a lovely photo of the two at a function, captioned, "Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane," and framed with, "There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Previously, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, remembered Coltrane in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Coltrane's death was first reported by the BBC.

His agent Belinda Wright confirmed the news, sharing that he had died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland.

She added, "He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.” Wright continued, "Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time."

No cause of death was given, but Deadline reports Robbie had been in ill health the past two years.

