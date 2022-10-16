ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WTOP

Wake Forest aims to repeat fast climb, this time to NCAAs

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes quickly built success for a long-struggling program. The test now is sustaining that in a time of transfers and roster turnover. Forbes led his second team to a 25-win season and nearly secured only the program’s second NCAA Tournament bid since 2010. But that success leaned heavily on a pair of transfers — one who unexpectedly blossomed into the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year — who have departed.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WTOP

NC State’s Keatts hopes staff, roster changes spark surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WTOP

No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year’s Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.
DURHAM, NC
WTOP

No. 1 Tar Heels chasing final step after NCAA title-game run

One month of inspired play changed everything about how people remember Hubert Davis’ first season at the helm of North Carolina. It’s also the reason why the Tar Heels open this year as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team. The Tar Heels went from being a bubble team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

