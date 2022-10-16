Giants troll haters, Ravens, NFL analysts on Twitter after win over Baltimore

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is the one who made news a few weeks ago when he said he was “taking receipts” on those who doubted Gang Green – and now that they’re 4-2, that seems less brash.

However, n Sunday, it was the now 5-1 Giants who seemed to have a few receipts of their own for those who didn’t/don’t believe in them?

In the span of three Tweets from the official account, Big Blue clowned quite a few people – starting with ESPN.com’s entire slate of NFL “insiders,” who all picked the Ravens to win:

Moments later, out came Spongebob, lampooning those who said the Giants were the “worst 4-1 team in the NFL” last week…which now must make them the worst 5-1 squad in the league:

Oh, and one more for the Ravens, too:

Now, just one question remains: will the Giants actually be a favorite next week when they visit the 2-4 Jaguars in Jacksonville?

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

